Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana will not play any friendly this international break


Black Stars Ghana will not play any friendly this international break

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Ghana has no money to play in an International friendly this window

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Communications director of the Ghana Football Association has debunked reports which suggested the Black Stars has lined up friendlies with Iceland and Japan.

The FIFA international which starts from 19 March and ends on 24 March, 2018 has a number of international being played all over the world.

READ ALSO:Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and Iceland

This is in order for national team coaches who will be involved in the World Cup to have a fair idea of their teams before they make their final decisions for the global showcase in June.

It was also to aid sides who did not qualify to the World Cup to as well test their capabilities.

However, Ibrahim Sannie-Daara has stated that the Ghana Black Stars will not be involved in an international friendly this window.

He also confirmed that Ghana will play against Iceland but that will be in June in a pre-world cup friendly

“We don’t have any opponents to play against for this window

“The only match we have lined up will be in June when we take on Iceland in a pre- World Cup friendly.

“It is about cost and this is a decision the country has to make.

READ ALSO:Black Star's new 2018 jersey by Puma

“If we don’t have friendly matches we must organize them and pay for it.

“If the funds are not available there is very little we can do about it,”

The next competitive game for Ghana will be in September as the Black Stars continues its quest to qualify for the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hair Goals: This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald head shows how time flies
Ghana Football Association: Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments Ghana Football Association Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi Nyantakyi over England and Scottish FA comments
Football: Potential Russian swansong for Iniesta as China draws closer Football Potential Russian swansong for Iniesta as China draws closer
Football: Man Utd announce plans to form professional women's team Football Man Utd announce plans to form professional women's team
Football: West Ham ban fans over pitch invasion Football West Ham ban fans over pitch invasion
Football: World Cup at risk from match-fixing, say betting experts Football World Cup at risk from match-fixing, say betting experts

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
3 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
4 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and...bullet
5 Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be...bullet
6 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League The Scottish and English want to...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, multiple Olympic and world champion, is to train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday
Football Bolt's coming! Star to train with Dortmund on Friday
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov is contending with a rash of injuries as he tries to appear the host nation's team for the World Cup
Football Russia test World Cup mettle against Brazil and France
In Barcelona's colours, Messi has experienced nothing but success, but pulling on Argentina's blue-and-white striped shirt has brought the forward some of the most painful moments of his career
World Cup Messi begins road to Russia as Argentina chase glory
Fans wear masks of Brazil's Neymar, who is home with his famous right foot recovering from surgery as the rest of the Brazil squad prepare to face hosts Russia in their penultimate World Cup warmup
Football In the snow without Neymar, Brazil brace for Russia