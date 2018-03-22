Ghana will not play any friendly this international break

news

The Communications director of the Ghana Football Association has debunked reports which suggested the Black Stars has lined up friendlies with Iceland and Japan.

The FIFA international which starts from 19 March and ends on 24 March, 2018 has a number of international being played all over the world.

This is in order for national team coaches who will be involved in the World Cup to have a fair idea of their teams before they make their final decisions for the global showcase in June.

It was also to aid sides who did not qualify to the World Cup to as well test their capabilities.

However, Ibrahim Sannie-Daara has stated that the Ghana Black Stars will not be involved in an international friendly this window.

He also confirmed that Ghana will play against Iceland but that will be in June in a pre-world cup friendly

“We don’t have any opponents to play against for this window

“The only match we have lined up will be in June when we take on Iceland in a pre- World Cup friendly.

“It is about cost and this is a decision the country has to make.

“If we don’t have friendly matches we must organize them and pay for it.

“If the funds are not available there is very little we can do about it,”

The next competitive game for Ghana will be in September as the Black Stars continues its quest to qualify for the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations.