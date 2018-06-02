Ghanaian barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment

news

Ghanaian barber Nikky Okyere keeps making waves in Europe and in England to be precise as he keeps giving some fresh cuts to his football stars.

Okyere who is well renowned for styling football stars like Mario Ballotelli,Wilfred Zaha,Kolo Toure, Yakubu Ayibgbeni

Nikky Okyere has extended his tentacles into the Manchester United camp as he pictured with Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial after a good shave

Okyere also posted a picture of him and Jose Mourinho on in his Instagram page with the caption “a very Big Breaking the Rules and Changing the Game photo, thank you”

Manchester United lie 2 on the English Premier League log with 78 points and drew 0-0 with West Ham United.