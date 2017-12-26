Ghanaian Players Abroad :  Jordan Ayew set to start against Liverpool on Boxing Day

news

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew is set to be rewarded with a place in the team’s starting line-up against Liverpool following his recent improvement.

The Ghana international has found himself on the bench in each of the last two matches of the Swans, but could be set for a recall for the Boxing day fixture against the Reds.

Ayew appears to have swung himself back into favour following his performance against Crystal Palace last week.

The 25-year-old came off the bench to inspire the Swans on their way to snatching a draw despite early falling behind.

Ayew dummied his way past two Palace defenders before unleashing a thunderous shot into the left corner to make the score 1-1.

Caretaker manager of Swansea, Leon Britton, has been impressed with Ayew’s performances off the bench in recent weeks and is set to recall him into the starting XI to face Liverpool on Boxing Day.

The former Olympique Marseille and Aston Villa star has scored twice for Swansea this season – both coming against Crystal Palace.