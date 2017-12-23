Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian Players Abroad :  Solomon Asante signs for Didier Drogba’s Phoenix Rising FC


Ghanaian Players Abroad Solomon Asante signs for Didier Drogba’s Phoenix Rising FC

The Ghanaian midfielder has joined the USA based side Phoenix Rising FC

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Solomon Asante signs for Didier Drogba’s Phoenix Rising FC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Solomon Asante will be playing under the watch of his former TP Mazembe boss Patrice Cateron after signing a deal with Phoenix Rising FC

The US based side have been a vibrant force in the transfer market after Didier Drogba pumped cash into the team.

They have signed 13 new players ahead of the new season including Solomon Asante and his former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea teammate Gladson Awako.

READ MORE: Messi inspires Barcelona to emphatic 0-3 win at Real Madrid

Solomon Asante parted ways with TP Mazembe after the end of this season in his quest to explore new adventure in his football career and as a result he has joined his first club outside the African continent.

Solomon Asante who joined TP Mazembe following a splendid Champions debut campaign with Berekum Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the Congolese giants win three league titles, two CAF Confederation Cup, two CAF Super Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Milan problem bigger than me, says defiant Gattuso Football Milan problem bigger than me, says defiant Gattuso
Premier League: Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in 5-goal thriller Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West Ham United in 5-goal thriller
Premier league: Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point at Crystal Palace Premier league Jordan Ayew secures Swansea City point at Crystal Palace
Football: Hamsik eclipses Maradona to put Napoli top for Christmas Football Hamsik eclipses Maradona to put Napoli top for Christmas
Football: Kane matches Shearer record with treble at Burnley Football Kane matches Shearer record with treble at Burnley
Football: Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise Football Five conclusions from Barcelona's El Clasico cruise

Recommended Videos

Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017
Football: Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017



Top Articles

1 Lavish Lifestyle Emmanuel Adebayor grabs £56,900-worth Range Rover as...bullet
2 Black Stars Ghana overtakes Nigeria in the FIFA rankingsbullet
3 Home Support Mohamed Salah builds pitches and helps couples get...bullet
4 El Clasico Five keys to Real Madrid vs Barcelonabullet
5 US Soccer Solomon Asante to play alongside Drogba after joining...bullet
6 Ghana @60 Cup Hearts cannot wait to avenge Kumasi Asante...bullet
7 Jackpot! 25-year-old graduate wins GHS 144,641 in Betway Jackpotbullet
8 Transfer News Fenerbache to offer Baba Rahman escape routebullet
9 La Liga Messi inspires Barcelona to emphatic 0-3 win at...bullet
10 2017 CAF Awards Gala All past footballer of the year...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
2 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
3 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
4 Football Tony Yeboah’s Bundesliga record equaled by Emerick-Aubameyangbullet
5 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
6 Video Watch former Kotoko's youngster's hat-trick for Anderlechtbullet
7 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet
8 Football 3D video highlights of City vs Spursbullet
9 Video This sumptuous Ayew’s goal nominated for goal of...bullet
10 Video Counntryman Songo slam Obour and Manasseh over...bullet

Football

Mikael Lustig's deflected shot gave Celtic a 40th minute lead over Aberdeen
Football Celtic crush title rivals Aberdeen
Wolverhampton are now seven points clear of second placed Cardiff
Football Wolves cement lead, Bristol City held after Cup heroics
Manchester City's striker Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on December 23, 2017
Football Aguero brace extends Manchester City's winning run
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) celebrates with teammates Andres Iniesta, Paulinho and Luis Suarez after scoring during "El Clasico" against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017
Football Dominant Barcelona move 14 points clear of Madrid