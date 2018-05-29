Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the Champions League


Five Ghanaians have won the UEFA Champions League since its inception.

play Essien on the far left
Ghana have produced the highest number of UEFA Champions League winning players, amongst the 19 players from Africa.

Abedi Pele Ayew was the first Ghanaian player to win the UEFA Champions League, but he became the third player after Bruce Grobbelaar from Zimbabwe in 1983-84 season and Rabah Madjer from Algeria in the 1986-87 with FC Porto.

Samuel Eto’o Fils from Cameroon is the only African Player to have won the UEFA Champions League on three occasions, while Malian international Seydou Keita has won it twice.

 The rest of the 17 players have won it on just one occasion.

Below is a list of winners (countries, clubs and season) in descending order:

 

1 – Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe) : Liverpool FC, 1983-1984

2 – Rabah Madjer (Algeria) : FC Porto, 1986-1987

3 – Abedi Pelé (Ghana) : Olympique de Marseille, 1992-1993

4 – Finidi George (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995

5 – Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995

6 ­­­­­­­­ – Ibrahim Tanko (Ghana) : Dortmund, 1996-97

7 – Samuel Kuffour (Ghana) : FC Bayern Munich 2000-2001

8– Benni McCarthy (South Africa) : FC Porto, 2003-2004

9 – Djimi Traoré (Mali) : Liverpool FC, 2004-2005

10 – Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – FC Barcelona, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010

11 – Yaya Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009

12 – Seydou Keita (Mali) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009, 2010-2011

13 – Sulley Muntari (Ghana) : Inter Milan, 2009-2010

14 – McDonald Mariga (Kenya) : Inter Milan 2009 – 2010

15 – John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

16 – Michael Essien (Ghana) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

17 – Salomon Kalou (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

18 – Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012

19 – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : Real Madrid FC, 2017-2018

