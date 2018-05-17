First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is thankful to God

news

When the stage was set to shine, Thomas Partey did not miss the opportunity as the Black Stars midfielder becomes the first Ghanaian player to win the UEFA Europa League.

Despite making an appearance two minutes to the end of regulation time against Marseille in the final in Lyon, Partey’s contribution in the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League campaign cannot be underrated.

The Ghanaian did not get the minutes the likes of Antoine Griezmann got but he made sure he took his chances and made an impact whenever his services were needed.

He is happy, and very much deservedly so.

Thomas Partey took to his Instagram page to show his excitement after his Spanish club Atletico Madrid were confirmed the champions of the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League.

In a post of pictures of him holding the Europa League trophy, one with a Ghana flag and the other with his teammates, the Ghanaian captioned saying:

“Thanks to the Almighty #winners #atletic.”

Football fans in Ghana who have been excited watching one of their own win poured in their congratulatory messages under Partey’s post.

Atletico Madrid went into their UEFA Europa League game as the favourites against French Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille.

Diego Simeone’s men who were pressured in the early stages of the game found their foot as two goals from Antoine Griezmann and one from Gabi sealed the trophy deal in the 3-0 victory for Atletico Madrid.