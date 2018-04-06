Gideon Baah joins new club after New York Red Bulls release

news

Ghanaian player Gideon Baah has completed a transfer move to FC Kairat, a club based in Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The former Major League Soccer (MLS) player was released by New York Red Bulls in the later part of the year 2017 and has been a free agent since.

Baah, who has previously played for Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko and FC Honka will take on the good opportunity and make the most out of it.

Talking about his transfer, Gideon Baah said:

“This is a very good opportunity for me as a person and as a player and I hope I can make the most out of it and I hope they can make the most out of me.

“I think Kairat is one of the biggest clubs in Kazakhstan and I hope to use this opportunity wisely because to develop as a player, FC Kairat is a good place to be,” he told the club’s media at his unveiling.”