Home > Sports > Football >

Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson


Football Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson

Manchester United's most decorated player Ryan Giggs is hopeful his legendary former manager Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery from emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales head coach Ryan Giggs speaks during a press conference before the China Cup International Football Championship in Nanning, in southern China's Guangxi region on March 21, 2018 play

Wales head coach Ryan Giggs speaks during a press conference before the China Cup International Football Championship in Nanning, in southern China's Guangxi region on March 21, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United's most decorated player Ryan Giggs is hopeful his legendary former manager Alex Ferguson will make a full recovery from emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson, 76, won 38 trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

United have offered no update on Ferguson's condition since saying a procedure on the haemorrhage on Saturday had gone "very well", but that a period of intensive care is needed to optimise his recovery.

Wales manager Giggs was part of all 13 of Ferguson's title-winning sides in a 24-year playing career at Old Trafford.

"Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery," Giggs told BBC Wales.

"He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.

"I know the operation has been a success - but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery."

United defender Phil Jones is also positive on Ferguson's chances of making a full recovery, despite admitting to being "devastated" by the news of his ill health.

"(I am) just devastated, absolutely devastated," said Jones, who was signed for United by Ferguson in 2011.

A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage play

A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage

(AFP/File)

"He is such a legend in my eyes. He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He's taken me under his wing like a father and it was shocking."

"It's sad, but I know his character. I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well."

United midfielder Juan Mata admitted news of Ferguson's condition had a "huge impact" on the current squad.

"This circumstance has had a huge impact on Manchester United, as you can imagine," Mata wrote in his blog.

"All of us are united right now, wishing Sir Alex a speedy recovery. He has been a unique and fundamental figure in the football world over the last few decades."

United thanked the many well-wishers, including the likes of rival managers Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, who spoke of their admiration for Ferguson.

"As well as being uppermost in the thoughts of our own players, past and present, Sir Alex has been the subject of many warm and touching comments from other clubs, governing bodies and individuals in the beautiful game," United said in a statement on Sunday.

'Strong man'

Wenger enjoyed a long, and at times fractious rivalry with Ferguson as they battled for Premier League supremacy in the first decade of the Frenchman's 22-year reign in charge of Arsenal.

However, they later became friends and with Wenger leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, Ferguson presented the his old adversary with a memento on his final visit to United's Old Trafford ground just last weekend.

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger enjoyed an epic rivalry with Alex Ferguson on the pitch, but was among those to wish the Scot a speedy recovery play

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger enjoyed an epic rivalry with Alex Ferguson on the pitch, but was among those to wish the Scot a speedy recovery

(AFP)

"I was with him on the pitch last week. I went to see him in the box after the game and he looked in perfect shape," said Wenger, after his final home game as Arsenal boss.

"He told me he is doing a lot of exercise, and he looked very happy but that kind of accident can happen. We wish him all well and to recover very quickly. He is a strong man and an optimistic man."

Sunday saw runaway winners Manchester City receive the Premier League trophy. But local rivalries were forgotten as a banner was held aloft by City fans reading: "Football aside get well Fergie" as supporters spilled onto the pitch at full-time of a scoreless draw with Huddersfield.

"All the Manchester City fans in the stadium, you cannot find one person who does not wish the best for an amazing person," said City boss Guardiola.

Ferguson famously described his mission upon joining United from Aberdeen in 1986 as knocking Liverpool "off their perch".

He duly did so as United overtook Liverpool as the most successful side in English domestic football.

"When I heard the news yesterday I really couldn't believe this could happen. He is absolutely the boss," said Liverpool manager Klopp after his side's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday. "I wish him the best."

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte added: "I have had the chance to know him and his wife. I understand that this is a special person. Not a normal person."

A brain haemorrhage is bleeding in or around the brain following the rupture of a blood vessel, which can be caused by elevated blood pressure, aneurysms or physical trauma.

Operations to relieve the pressure of excess blood in the brain, as has been the case with Ferguson, are crucial if sufferers are to avoid brain damage or even death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart Ghana Premier League Adebayor and Konkoni go joint on GPL topscorers chart
English Premier League: Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation English Premier League Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation
Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto
Football: Five talking points in the Bundesliga Football Five talking points in the Bundesliga
Football: Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup Football Nigeria's Ndidi expected to be fit for World Cup

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates
Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Sports News: Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy Sports News Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on...bullet
5 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
7 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble...bullet
9 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
10 Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted he met with representatives of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann in October
Football Barca president admits to meeting Griezmann representatives
Egypt's Al Ahly and Esperance of Tunisia drew 0-0 in their group opener in Borg El Arab
Football Five CAF Champions League talking points
Iker Casillas added the Portuguese title to the five La Liga crowns he won with Real Madrid
Football Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on
Mazic took charge of Germany's 1-0 win over Chile in last year's Confederations Cup final
Football Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee Champions League final