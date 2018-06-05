Goal net from Brazil's World Cup disaster sold for charity

news

One of the goal nets used in Brazil's humiliating 7-1 defeat in the 2014 World Cup against Germany will be cut up and sold for charity.

The Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, where Brazil's footballing meltdown occurred on July 8 four years ago, announced the sale Tuesday.

The net will be cut into 8,150 pieces and sold online for a minimum of 71 euros a piece, the price, which is about $83, echoing the infamous scoreline.

One of the nets will remain in Belo Horizonte, but the one going to charity saw most of the action: a barrage of five first-half German goals and the solitary Brazilian effort, scored by Oscar, in the second half.

The posts will go on tour to a football museum in Germany.

"The idea is to transform this traumatic incident that everyone would prefer to forget into something positive," said Mineirao's director Samuel Lloyd.

Organizers hope to raise at least 500,000 euros ($586,000) for charities in Brazil.