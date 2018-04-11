Home > Sports > Football >

GOC office ransacked over visa fraud


Commonwealth Games GOC office ransacked over visa fraud

The office of the deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been ransacked by security personnel due to the visa sandal that has rocked the sporting fraternity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play GOC office ransacked over visa fraud
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rev. Richmond Quarcoo says his office has been ransacked by security personnel in their quest to investigate the visa fraud that has hit the sporting fraternity.

News went viral last week after 50 fake Ghanaian journalists were due deportation from Australia where the Commonwealth games are currently being held.

The issue has subjected Ghana to global ridicule and several people have called for drastic action by government to unravel what led to the unfortunate happening.

READ MORE: Photos- How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted

Reverend Richmond Quarcoo, who is the deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee says vital documents have been tampered with, after his office came under attack.
“I don’t know those who did this, it was my secretary who informed me this morning that my office has been ransacked, for me I distanced myself from what is currently happening on this visa fraud,” he told Starr Sports.
Rev. Quarcoo has reported the case to the Ministry Police Station.
Meanwhile, over 14 deportees have been released after being detained last week Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Commonwealth Games: The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games 2018 Commonwealth Games The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games
Roma 3-0 Barcelona: These are the amazing comebacks in UEFA Champions League Roma 3-0 Barcelona These are the amazing comebacks in UEFA Champions League
Football: Roma feat among Champions League's craziest comebacks Football Roma feat among Champions League's craziest comebacks
Football: Guardiola's worst week leaves work still to be done at Man City Football Guardiola's worst week leaves work still to be done at Man City
Football: Roma defeat reinforces the need for Barca changes in the summer Football Roma defeat reinforces the need for Barca changes in the summer
Ghana Premier League: All fixtures on match day 6 Ghana Premier League All fixtures on match day 6

Recommended Videos

Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots...bullet
3 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
5 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
6 Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife for a...bullet
7 Champions League Five things we learned from the quarter finalsbullet
8 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
9 Champions League Iniesta admits 'pain' after Barcelona...bullet
10 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Division One League club invoke curses on GFA...bullet

Football

Jurgen Klopp refuses to bracket Liverpool with the European greats despite their rich Champions League pedigree
Football Clock is ticking but Liverpool's Klopp keeps dreams in check
Roma's players and fans joined in celebration after the Champions League victory over Barcelona
Football Heroic Roma restore Italian pride after World Cup despair
Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's first goal at the Etihad Stadium as the five-time European champions reached the semi-finals for the first time in a decade
Pep Guardiola City boss blasts referee as Salah sends Liverpool into semi-finals
Club America's Joe Corona (L) tackles Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio during their CONCACAF Champions League semi-final secong leg which Toronto won 4-2 on aggregate
CONCACAF Toronto FC into Champions League final