GOC office ransacked over visa fraud

Rev. Richmond Quarcoo says his office has been ransacked by security personnel in their quest to investigate the visa fraud that has hit the sporting fraternity.

News went viral last week after 50 fake Ghanaian journalists were due deportation from Australia where the Commonwealth games are currently being held.

The issue has subjected Ghana to global ridicule and several people have called for drastic action by government to unravel what led to the unfortunate happening.

Reverend Richmond Quarcoo, who is the deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee says vital documents have been tampered with, after his office came under attack.

“I don’t know those who did this, it was my secretary who informed me this morning that my office has been ransacked, for me I distanced myself from what is currently happening on this visa fraud,” he told Starr Sports.

Rev. Quarcoo has reported the case to the Ministry Police Station.

Meanwhile, over 14 deportees have been released after being detained last week Wednesday.