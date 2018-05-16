Home > Sports > Football >

Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open


Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Belgian world number 10 David Goffin will miss the ATP event in Geneva, which starts on Saturday, organisers announced Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund play

David Goffin was beaten in Madrid last week by Kyle Edmund

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgian world number 10 David Goffin will miss the ATP event in Geneva, which starts on Saturday, organisers announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old would have been the top seed in Switzerland, which is the final tournament before the start of the French Open on May 27, and is currently playing at the Italian Open.

Goffin reached the 2016 French Open quarter-finals and was runner-up to Grigor Dimitrov at last year's ATP Tour Finals.

His withdrawal leaves American world number 12 Sam Querrey as the highest-ranked player in the draw for Geneva, but tournament organisers said Goffin would be replaced by another high-level player.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka could ask for a wildcard as he continues his comeback from injury, but according to his agent he is yet to decide between Geneva and the concurrent tournament in Lyon.

Goffin, who was beaten by Britain's Kyle Edmund in the Madrid Open third round last week, faces fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in the Rome last 16 on Thursday.

He has been hit with two freak injuries in the last 12 months -- twisting his ankle when tripping on tarpaulin at Roland Garros last year and suffering an eye injury after being struck by a ball in Rotterdam in February.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Football: Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Ghana Premier League: Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Football: Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Football: 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season
Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes
Football Neymar 'comfortable' back in training
Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation
Football FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief
CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa