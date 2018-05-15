Home > Sports > Football >

Gor Mahia hope to build on promising CAF Cup start


Football Gor Mahia hope to build on promising CAF Cup start

Gor Mahia of Kenya hope home advantage, clinical finishing and crowd power can help them build on an encouraging start to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase when they host USM Alger of Algeria Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenya's Gor Mahia hope that playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd will help them build on an encouraging start to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase when they host USM Alger play

Kenya's Gor Mahia hope that playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd will help them build on an encouraging start to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase when they host USM Alger

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gor Mahia of Kenya hope home advantage, clinical finishing and crowd power can help them build on an encouraging start to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase when they host USM Alger of Algeria Wednesday.

The Nairobi outfit forced a 1-1 matchday 1 draw at Rayon Sports of Rwanda, hours before USM illustrated their strength by whipping Young Africans of Tanzania 4-0 in Algiers.

Malta-born Gor coach Dylan Kerr says: "We can take advantage of playing at home if a big crowd turns up, and I want my team to score more goals from the many chances they create."

All eight matchday 2 fixtures in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League will be played this Wednesday and AFP Sport puts the spotlight on each group.

Group A

V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo host leaders ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast in a match between clubs longing for more African glory.

The Kinshasa team were crowned African champions in 1973 and the Abidjan side won the 1998 CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup the following year.

After surprisingly being held 0-0 at home by V Club, Raja Casablanca of Morocco aim to maintain a 100 percent CAF away record this season by winning at pointless Aduana Stars of Ghana.

Group B

Al Masry of Egypt and Renaissance Berkane of Morocco boast two of the sharpest strikers in Africa as they try to build on matchday 1 home victories.

Ahmed Gomaa of Masry is in the Egypt World Cup preliminary squad after five CAF goals while Ayoub el Kaabi of Berkane scored nine in the 2018 African Nations Championship won by Morocco.

Masry make the relatively short trip to Al Hilal of Sudan, but Berkane must fly from the northwest to the southeast of Africa for a showdown with UD Songo of Mozambique.

Group C

Pointless CARA of Congo Brazzaville host pacesetters Enyimba of Nigeria in the second match-up of the round between former African champions.

CARA conquered Africa 44 years ago while Enyimba are one of only three clubs to win successive finals in the premier CAF club competition, succeeding in 2003 and 2004.

Having started with a 1-0 win over CARA, African rookies Williamsville of the Ivory Coast visit a Djoliba of Mali side desperate for maximum points after a two-goal loss at Enyimba.

Group D

Gor Mahia must shackle five-goal joint Confederation Cup-leading scorer Oussama Darfalou of USM if they hope to pocket all three points in Nairobi.

The Algerian sharpshooter has scored in four of five CAF matches and plays for a team Kerr acknowledges are "strong, tactically shrewd and can play at a fast tempo".

Having being brutally exposed defensively in Algeria, Young Africans need to beat Rayon in Dar es Salaam to get back into contention for a top-two finish and a quarter-finals place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Cahill defended as Hibs striker axed from Australia World Cup squad Football Cahill defended as Hibs striker axed from Australia World Cup squad
Football: Atletico bid to erase pain of finals past in Marseille showdown Football Atletico bid to erase pain of finals past in Marseille showdown
Football: Hibs striker Maclaren axed from Australia World Cup squad Football Hibs striker Maclaren axed from Australia World Cup squad
Russia 2018: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves  Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves 
Football: Simeone ban leaves colourful Burgos in charge of Atletico Football Simeone ban leaves colourful Burgos in charge of Atletico
Football: Mancini given job of rebuilding Italy Football Mancini given job of rebuilding Italy

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Ryan Sessegnon (L), pictured in 2017, helped Fulham edge closer to a Premier League return
Football Teen wonder Sessegnon inspires Fulham to play-off final
Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says Olympique de Marseille can win the Europa League against Atletico Madrid
Football Marseille can win the Europa League says homeboy Zidane
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (2R) holds up the Preimer League trophy as Premier League champions Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade through the city
Football Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade
Roberto Mancini is the former manager of both Manchester City and Inter Milan
Football Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach