Government freezes GFA’s accounts- Reports

news

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suffered another blow following reports that government has frozen its accounts over the Anas exposé on the rots in Ghana football.

The latest development was confirmed after cheques issued to officiating officials for the ongoing Zylofon cash Premier league and Division One League failed to clear due to an embargo placed on their account by the state.

Referees are worried over the development and the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) is set to meet and deliberate on matter.

READ MORE: GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

The reports further indicate that the cheques were written for matches that were officiated from match day one to match day eight.

The Ghana Football Association has been restrained from organizing football activities after court granted government an injunction, following the Anas exposé that has uncovered corruption in Ghana football with officials of the GFA and referees at the heart of the scandal.

It has been reported that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday for misconducting himself in the Anas exposé

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.