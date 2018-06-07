Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

news

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has made a very grounded statement that the Ghana Football Association should be dissolved by the government.

Nii Lantey was speaking on the Citi FM Breakfast show on the back of the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose dubbed “number 12”.

READ ALSO:The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Nii Lantey stated that the government should be ready to take the bold step to dissolve the nation’s football governing body regardless of the consequnces which may come from FIFA.

“Is football not an association under the Ministry of Youth & Sports. If we don’t dissolve the GFA and the regional football associations we will not solve the problem.

Vanderpuye also made reference to Nigeria who interfered in the affairs of the Nigerian Football Federation and reaped benefits.

READ ALSO:Ex-­ President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé

“Damn the consequences Nigeria did it and now they are reaping the benefits and they are now in the World Cup

Nigeria were suspended from international football in 2014.

However his Excellency Goodluck Johnathan banned the Super Eagles from competing in international tournaments after 2010 World Cup