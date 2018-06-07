Home > Sports > Football >

Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye


Number 12 expose Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Nii Lantey Vanderpuije believes the only way to solve the problem in the GFA is for government to dissolve it

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has made a very grounded statement that the Ghana Football Association should be dissolved by the government.

Nii Lantey was speaking on the Citi FM Breakfast show on the back of the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose dubbed “number 12”.

READ ALSO:The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Nii Lantey stated that the government should be ready to take the bold step to dissolve the nation’s football governing body regardless of the consequnces which may come from FIFA.

“Is football not an association under the Ministry of Youth & Sports. If we don’t dissolve the GFA and the regional football associations we will not solve the problem.

Vanderpuye also made reference to Nigeria who interfered in the affairs of the Nigerian Football Federation and reaped benefits.

READ ALSO:Ex-­ President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé

“Damn the consequences Nigeria did it and now they are reaping the benefits and they are now in the World Cup

Nigeria were suspended from international football in 2014.

However his Excellency Goodluck Johnathan banned the Super Eagles from competing in international tournaments after 2010 World Cup

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: We will not cover-up guilty persons in the expose – GFA #Number12 We will not cover-up guilty persons in the expose – GFA
#Number 12: GFA responds to Anas exposé after premiering on Wednesday #Number 12 GFA responds to Anas exposé after premiering on Wednesday
Football: Islamic State threat hangs over Russia World Cup Football Islamic State threat hangs over Russia World Cup
Football: "We were robbed!" Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match Football "We were robbed!" Panama World Cup team hotel raided during Oslo match
Football: Ghana vows investigation into football corruption claims Football Ghana vows investigation into football corruption claims
Football: Messi woos Griezmann, hopes Neymar stays in Paris Football Messi woos Griezmann, hopes Neymar stays in Paris

Recommended Videos

Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé
Anas Expose 12: Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12 Anas Expose 12 Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12
Anas Expose 12: Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose Anas Expose 12 Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself...bullet
8 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
9 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes in...bullet
10 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Danny Rose said he had not even told his parents about his depression
Football England's Rose reveals battle with depression
Ghana Football Association head Kwesi Nyantakyi is shown proposing that journalists posing as investors pay him $11 million to help grease the palms of key government officials
Football Ghana football execs allegedly caught on video taking bribes
#Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA
#Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposé