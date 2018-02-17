GPL finest midfielder joins MLS side Toronto FC

Home > Sports > Football >

Gideon Waja has completed a sensational move to Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League (MLS)

  Published:
Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Waja has joined Toronto FC from Ghana Premier League (GPL) outfit West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The youngster was rated the finest box to box midfielder on the local scene and that even earned him a call-up to the Black Stars and a permanent place in the Black Stars B.

His impressive display last season attracted offers from several clubs on the domestic scene, yet he has chosen to ply his trade abroad for the Major Soccer League side Toronto FC.

WAFA took to their twitter page to confirm the departure of their skipper Gideon Waja.

Waja led WAFA to finish 2nd last season and many even believed they had the league title to lose, but they didn’t put up a fight in the second half of the season because they weren’t interested in participating in Africa.

Waja was part of the Black Stars B team that won the WAFU championship.

