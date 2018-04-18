GPL matchday 9 fixtures & officials

The Ghana Premier League matchday 9 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday and these are the fixtures.
Match; Elmina Sharks Vs Medeama
Venue; Ndoum
Ref; Nuhu Liman
Assist1; Rahman Salifu
Assist2; Joseph Sey
4th Ref; Daniel Dorgbetor
MC; William Gidiglo
Match; Bechem United Vs Wa All Stars
Ref; Awal Mohammed
Assist1; A.S. Malik
Assist2; Mohammed Ishaque
4th Ref; Daniel Anani
MC; Andrews Derry
Match: Liberty Prof Vs Dreams FC
Venue: Sogakope
Ref: Emmanuel Ansah
Asssist 1: Frank Bossman
Assist 2: Paul Dosu
4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe
MC: Collins Adu
Match; Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea
Venue; Kumasi
Ref; Latif Adaari
Assist1; Haruna Bawa
Assist2; Augustin Akugre
4th Ref; Eso Morrison
MC;Annan Lomotey
Match; Karela Vs Hearts of Oak
Venue; Anyinase CAM Park
Ref; Amofa Sarkodie
Assist1; Alhassan Yahaya
Assist2; Alhassan Badiu
4th Ref; Latif Kadir
MC; Ewudzie Sagoe
Match; Inter Allies Vs Eleven Wonders
Venue; Tema
Ref; Timothy Obuobisa
Assist1; Paul Atimaka
Assist2; Sam O. Boateng
4th Ref; Maxwell Owusu
MC; Frank Denakpor
Match; Aduana Vs Dwarfs
Venue; Dormaa
Ref; Solomon Mordey
Assist1; James Osafo
Assist2; Alex Anning
4th Ref; Thomas Alibo
MC; Samuel Acheampong
Match: WAFA Vs Ashantigold
Venue: Sogakope
Ref: Issak Afful
Assist 1: Adam Ibrahim
Assist 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref; Prosper Adii
MC; Michael Ayeh
Postponed
Aduana Stars vs Ebusua Dwarfs