GPL matchday 9 fixtures & officials


GPL matchday 9 fixtures & officials

The Ghana Premier League matchday 9 will be played on Wednesday and Thursday and these are the fixtures.

  • Published:
The Ghana Premier League (GPL) enters matchday 9 on Wednesday and Thursday and this is how the fixtures look like.

Match; Elmina Sharks Vs Medeama

Venue; Ndoum

Ref; Nuhu Liman

Assist1; Rahman Salifu

Assist2; Joseph Sey

4th Ref; Daniel Dorgbetor

MC; William Gidiglo

 

Match; Bechem United Vs Wa All Stars

Ref; Awal Mohammed

Assist1; A.S. Malik

Assist2; Mohammed Ishaque

4th Ref; Daniel Anani

MC; Andrews Derry

 

Match: Liberty Prof Vs Dreams FC

Venue: Sogakope

Ref: Emmanuel Ansah

Asssist 1: Frank Bossman

Assist 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe

MC: Collins Adu

 

Match; Kotoko Vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue; Kumasi

Ref; Latif Adaari

Assist1; Haruna Bawa

Assist2; Augustin Akugre

4th Ref; Eso Morrison

MC;Annan Lomotey

 

Match; Karela Vs Hearts of Oak

Venue; Anyinase CAM Park

Ref; Amofa Sarkodie

Assist1; Alhassan Yahaya

Assist2; Alhassan Badiu

4th Ref; Latif Kadir

MC; Ewudzie Sagoe

 

Match; Inter Allies Vs Eleven Wonders

Venue; Tema

Ref; Timothy Obuobisa

Assist1; Paul Atimaka

Assist2; Sam O. Boateng

4th Ref; Maxwell Owusu

MC; Frank Denakpor

 

Match; Aduana Vs Dwarfs

Venue; Dormaa

Ref; Solomon Mordey

Assist1; James Osafo

Assist2; Alex Anning

4th Ref; Thomas Alibo

MC; Samuel Acheampong

 

Match: WAFA Vs Ashantigold

Venue: Sogakope

Ref: Issak Afful

Assist 1: Adam Ibrahim

Assist 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref; Prosper Adii

MC; Michael Ayeh

 

Postponed

Aduana Stars vs Ebusua Dwarfs

