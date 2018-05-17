Home > Sports > Football >

Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title


Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title

Antoine Griezmann was the hero for Atletico Madrid as the French striker scored twice in their 3-0 win over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final in Lyon, allowing his club to win the trophy for the third time in nine seasons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal during the UEFA Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille play

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal during the UEFA Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Antoine Griezmann was the hero for Atletico Madrid as the French striker scored twice in their 3-0 win over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final in Lyon, allowing his club to win the trophy for the third time in nine seasons.

It is Griezmann's first major title with Atletico, and a fitting way to bow out if he leaves at the season's end, with Barcelona tipped as his next destination.

Griezmann -- brought up in Macon, just 70 kilometres from Lyon -- scored once in each half, his lethal finishes coming either side of Marseille losing Dimitri Payet to injury, the French team's captain coming off in tears.

Griezmann now has 29 goals this season, although it was Gabi's late strike that sealed the victory.

"This is a reward for me after I left home aged 14, for all the work I have put in, the suffering," said Griezmann, who has spent his whole career in Spain but had only previously won one Spanish Super Cup.

Atletico's triumph comes after agonising defeats to Real Madrid in the Champions League finals of 2014 and 2016. They had previously won the Europa League in 2010 and again in 2012, the latter coming just six months after Diego Simeone's appointment as coach.

Simeone, who had to watch from the stands due to a touchline ban, called the victory a reward for his side's hard work and even expressed hope that Griezmann could be convinced to stay.

"This was just confirmation of what Griezmann has been doing year after year," said the Argentine.

"I hope he is happy with us. I have no doubt that there are certain things that could make it more likely that he stays.

Olympique de Marseille's fans riot in the Vieux Port in Marseille after the 2018 UEFA Europa Cup Final play

Olympique de Marseille's fans riot in the Vieux Port in Marseille after the 2018 UEFA Europa Cup Final

(AFP)

"He has played three finals with us, has won two, and so that shows that he is not far away from his objective of regularly playing finals.

"We are not far away in sporting terms from teams who are more powerful than us."

Marseille had been desperate to win the second European trophy in their history, on French soil, 25 years after beating AC Milan in the inaugural Champions League final.

But it was a flat night for their huge support, who threatened to ruin the occasion by lighting flares and setting off firecrackers at one end of the stadium, with some even being thrown onto the pitch towards the end.

The game carried on regardless, with Rudi Garcia's side well beaten.

"We let our chance go in the first half. Firstly, we had the best chance to go ahead, and secondly an error from us meant we fell behind," said Garcia.

"The scoreline is harsh but the better team won."

Marseille's regrets

Atletico were the favourites against a Marseille side whose continental campaign had begun in the third qualifying round last July.

Marseille skipper Dimitri Payet is comforted by Lucas Ocampos as he comes off injured in the first half play

Marseille skipper Dimitri Payet is comforted by Lucas Ocampos as he comes off injured in the first half

(AFP)

Just being in this final was an achievement for Garcia's team, but they will look back on the evening with regrets.

They had started well and had a great chance to open the scoring inside four minutes, Valere Germain shooting over after being slipped in by Payet.

It was the kind of chance that does not come up often against an Atletico side who went on to keep their 34th clean sheet this season.

Marseille were then punished for sloppy play as they fell behind in the 21st minute.

Antoine Griezmann scored both goals as Atletico Madrid sunk Marseille in the Europa League final play

Antoine Griezmann scored both goals as Atletico Madrid sunk Marseille in the Europa League final

(AFP)

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda opted to pass to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, deep in midfield, rather than clear long. The Cameroonian's attempt at a touch was awful, and Gabi pounced on the loose ball, sending Griezmann through to finish.

Things got worse for Marseille when Payet, their captain and most influential player who had been struggling with a hamstring problem ahead of the game, came off crying just after the half-hour.

OM then conceded again just four minutes after the restart. It was a glorious goal, Griezmann finding Koke and then latching onto the return ball before lifting a deft finish over Mandanda and in.

Substitute Kostas Mitroglou nearly pulled one back, his header coming off the post, before Gabi's low drive in the 89th minute made it 3-0.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

On Thursday: Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL On Thursday Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL
Football: Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
Football: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt Football 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt
Football: Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United Football Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United
Football: Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Former US football coach said his side was still in a developmental cycle building towards 2018 when they suffered the defeats that prompted his dismissal
Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann
Antoine Griezmann celebrates with his family after winning the Europa League
Football Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final
Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend
Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost