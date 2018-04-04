Home > Sports > Football >

Groupe Ndoum sponsor National Women's League


Fresh Pak Products Groupe Ndoum subsidiary sponsor National Women’s League

Fresh Pak Products owned by Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum are to sponsor the National Women's League

The President and Chairman of Groupe Ndoum Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum has lived up to his word by sponsoring the National Women’s League.

Fresh Pak a subsidiary of the Group Ndoume are now the headline sponsors of the National Women’s league.

FreshPak who are producers of takeaway foods packages, trays and coolers have taken the mantle of sponsoring the league.

FreshPak Products play

FreshPak Products

 

Groupe Ndoum sponsored the Division One League with subsidiary GN Bank for three years but did not extend contract after the time elapsed.

Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum did drop the hint that he is willing to invest in women’s football in Ghana at the inaugural congress of Ghana Coaches Association in December 2017

”Our idea was that we were going to take up the sponsorship of the women’s league. We have realised there was virtually no support for the women’s game and therefore our decision,”

The FreshPak National League will start on 7 April 2018.

