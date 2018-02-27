Gt. Olympics place another injunction on GPL

news

Accra Gt. Olympics has placed a new injunction on the Ghana Premier League, putting the start of the 2017-18 season over the weekend in big doubt.

The Ghana Premier League was launched on Monday and just 24 hours following the launching Gt. Olympics have placed an injunction on the league.

“It is true that we have served the GFA with another injunction. The GPL won’t come on this weekend,” board member of Great Olympics Oluboi Comodore told Happy FM.

“It is not our intention to stop the league but we need justice. We are seeking for justice. The league can’t be played without Olympics,” he said.

It is the second time Olympics have attempted to halt the start of the league after they succeeded in delaying it with the first injunction.

However, their case was dismissed by an Accra High Court, giving the FA the go ahead to hold Congress, set a new date as well as launch the league.