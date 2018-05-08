Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola dedicates Brighton game to departing Toure


Football Guardiola dedicates Brighton game to departing Toure

Pep Guardiola has dedicated Manchester City’s final home game of their championship-winning season to Yaya Toure, a player he has described as one of the most important figures in the club's history.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yaya Toure has been a crucial part of Man City's rise to the top of the English game over the past several years play

Yaya Toure has been a crucial part of Man City's rise to the top of the English game over the past several years

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola has dedicated Manchester City’s final home game of their championship-winning season to Yaya Toure, a player he has described as one of the most important figures in the club's history.

The Ivory Coast international, who turns 35 on the final day of the season on Sunday, will start a Premier League game for the first time in the current campaign when City play Brighton at the Etihad.

It is the manager's way of allowing Toure to bid farewell to a club he joined when Guardiola sold him to City from Barcelona for £24 million ($32 million, 27 million euros) in 2010.

Since then, Toure has been an integral part of City’s success, fuelled by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, and has collated three league titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup winner's medal.

That body of work has led Guardiola to describe Toure as "an extraordinary person" and guarantee him an emotional farewell on Wednesday.

"He has been big," said Guardiola. "Football players make the clubs bigger and bigger and bigger and without doubt he was, is, one of the most important players in our history.

"He helped this club make a step forward and hopefully we can make a good game for him.

"We dedicate it to him. Tomorrow we are going to play for Yaya."

Guardiola's early relationship with Toure when they were reunited in Manchester was not an easy one, with the manager angered by comments from the midfielder's outspoken agent Dimitri Seluk.

However, Toure played his way back into Guardiola's plans and was rewarded with a one-year contract extension last summer.

'Maybe I was wrong'

This season, Toure has so far been limited to nine substitute appearances although Guardiola, rightly, believes he should not be judged on one season alone.

"I am not going to judge Yaya for what happened this season," he said.

"Maybe I was wrong in my decision this season, I don't know. We have to analyse a career, not just in Manchester, in Russia, in Barcelona and Monaco.

"He is a player with a huge personality. Sometimes it doesn't matter about his physical condition, he doesn't feel the pressure, it doesn't matter where he plays. He loves to play football.

"Of course the decisions I took this season depended on what I saw every day in the training sessions and, from what I saw, from what I saw about him, nothing changed my opinion.

"He was the only guy last season we extend the contract. His behaviour was good. Hopefully he can stay in football and come back maybe here."

Guardiola stopped short of predicting whether Toure will look to continue his career although the City manager is in no doubt that he could continue to play at the Premier League level should he so choose.

The City manager still has two games remaining -- Brighton and the visit to Southampton on Sunday -- and was in no mood to discuss the future prospects of players or his coaching staff, with his coach Mikel Arteta one of the names to have been linked with the soon to be vacant Arsenal job.

"I don’t know what is going to happen," he said. "In football today maybe a player comes and says I want to play more and we have to find a solution. We will have to see.

"We are going to play these two games, try to win points and finish well. After, we will see what happens."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Born Madridsta? Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme New Born Madridsta? Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring
Ghana Premier League: Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi after going missing
Football: Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after brain haemorrhage Football Alex Ferguson 'showing signs of recovery' after brain haemorrhage
Ghana Premier League: Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son Ghana Premier League Ex-Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako reports of missing son
Lets Hold on: Ghana Premier League goes on recess Lets Hold on Ghana Premier League goes on recess

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
4 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed...bullet
5 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
6 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to...bullet
7 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
8 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
9 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is said to favour the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup but Morocco's bid is gaining support
Football North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit
Boca Juniors join Roma and Bayern Munich as being sponsored by Qatar Airways
Football Boca Juniors agree Qatar Airways shirt sponsor deal
Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool will seal a place in next season's Champions League
Football Klopp confident Liverpool will seal Champions League spot
Guangzhou's Ricardo Goulart (R) fights for the ball with Tianjin's Axel Witsel during their AFC Champions League clash
Football Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League