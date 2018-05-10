Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola eyes 100 points for record-breaking City


Football Guardiola eyes 100 points for record-breaking City

Pep Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season" after champions Manchester City set a hat-trick of Premier League records and home fans said farewell to veteran midfielder Yaya Toure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces midfielder Yaya Toure as he is substituted during the Premier League football against Brighton play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces midfielder Yaya Toure as he is substituted during the Premier League football against Brighton

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season" after champions Manchester City set a hat-trick of Premier League records and home fans said farewell to veteran midfielder Yaya Toure.

City's 3-1 win against Brighton on Wednesday took them to 97 points and 105 goals for the season as they registered their 31st win of the campaign -- all three are new records.

On his final home appearance as a City player, Toure, who is leaving the club at the end of the season after eight years, captained the side.

His name was chanted throughout the contest, there was a huge cheer when he was substituted late on and the crowd also showed their appreciation for the 34-year-old Ivorian during a post-match presentation on the pitch involving his brother and former City team-mate Kolo Toure.

City boss Guardiola said: "97 points, a lot of goals, a lot of wins -- that's a consequence of the season we have done. It's good.

"Now it's one more game (away against Southampton on Sunday). We're going to try for 100 points and finish this almost perfect season in the Premier League.

"It's fantastic because we did that (break the records) in the day we always will remember -- the day for Yaya."

Guardiola said he agreed with those who argue that City need to win more titles to be considered the equals of the great sides of the past, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

"In the end, we have won one Premier League -- three in six years, but in this moment just one. They won a lot of things," he said.

"But in terms of statistics and numbers, this season we were the best, and that's why we are so satisfied. Once, a team will arrive and do better than us but they will have to do really good."

Danilo put City ahead and after Leonardo Ulloa equalised, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho also got on the scoresheet for City. Leroy Sane provided assists for all three City goals.

Guardiola said City can get "a lot" better, and said of Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year Sane: "What I like the most with Leroy, seeing his outstanding performance today, was I had the feeling he can do better, and that is the best."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
Serie A: Juventus run riot in Rome to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup Serie A Juventus run riot in Rome to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan
Kane: Strikers fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Kane Strikers fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters
Pochettino: Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home Pochettino Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home
Huddersfield Manager: Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival Huddersfield Manager Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
6 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
7 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
8 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
9 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his final home match for Manchester City against Brighton
Premier League Manchester City smash points record
Time to celebrate: Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler celebrate survival
Premier League Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive
Paul Pogba has had a mixed season for Manchester United
Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
French forward Ousmane Dembele (L) was the provider for Philippe Coutinho before hitting two, second-half, goals of his own at Camp Nou
La Liga Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla