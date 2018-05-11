Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola, Pochettino 'happy' Ferguson is out of intensive care


Former Man Utd Coach Guardiola, Pochettino 'happy' Ferguson is out of intensive care

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino said they were delighted that former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United play

Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino said they were delighted that former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

United announced on Wednesday that Ferguson no longer needed intensive care following his emergency operation at the weekend and would continue rehabilitation as an inpatent.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery," said a statement from the club.

Before the club issued their update about the 76-year-old's condition, current boss Jose Mourinho spoke positively about his hopes for Ferguson's recovery.

Gestures of support continue for the Scot, who retired in 2013 after guiding United to 13 Premier League titles as well as five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

United are reportedly considering a gesture of support for Ferguson at their final Premier League match of the season, at home to Watford on Sunday.

Tottenham manager Pochettino said he would try to to visit Ferguson after his side secured a top-four finish and Manchester City boss Guardiola said he was "so happy" to hear Ferguson was out of intensive care.

"I am so pleased, so happy," said Pochettino. "If I have time I will visit him, he is a massive personality in football and he is a fantastic person. I am so happy for him and all the people that love him."

Eric Cantona also joined the words of support for the recovery for his former manager, appearing in a short video clip posted on Twitter.

The former France striker proved a pivotal signing when Ferguson bought him from Leeds in 1992 as United went on to win the inaugural Premier League title.

"This friend of mine, he is not doing too well," Cantona said in a video on Eurosport's official Twitter feed captioned "The Commissioner of Football".

"He is like a mentor to me, he nurtured me, he never judged me. He is such a fighter, he will pull through. It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do."

United midfielder Michael Carrick, who is due to make his final appearance for the club on Sunday, wrote on Twitter: "Amazing to hear such positive news."

Wales manager and former winger Ryan Giggs said the warmth of the response from around the world showed the esteem in which Ferguson was held.

"No matter who you support you've got to recognise what he's done for the game. Like everyone I was shocked to hear the news. I was with him just a couple of weeks ago at a dinner," Giggs told Britain's Press Association.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain Ghana Premier League WAFA wonder kid Aminu Mohammed steps up recovery in Spain
Bundesliga: Clock ticking on Hamburg's future Bundesliga Clock ticking on Hamburg's future
Premier League: Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS Premier League Rooney agrees 'deal in principle' to move to MLS
Premier League: Lacklustre Man Utd seal second with stalemate at West Ham Premier League Lacklustre Man Utd seal second with stalemate at West Ham
Turkish: Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Cup Turkish Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Cup
English Premier League: Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw English Premier League Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster confirms...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears
The feisty former France striker Eric Cantona best remembered for kung fu kicking a football fan has been involved lately in making a series of football documentaries
Eric Cantona Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press
Bank's usual mandatory minimum of five hours opening will be reduced to four during the 2018 World Cup, Brazil's Central Bank said
Celebration Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games
English Premier League Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season