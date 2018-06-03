Home > Sports > Football >

Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama


Football Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama

Paolo Guerrero scored twice in a 3-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia to cap an emotional week for the Peru captain who was cleared to play at the World Cup after his long legal battle against a 14-month drugs suspension.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paolo Guerrero's availability at the World Cup is a huge boost for Peru play

Paolo Guerrero's availability at the World Cup is a huge boost for Peru

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paolo Guerrero scored twice in a 3-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia to cap an emotional week for the Peru captain who was cleared to play at the World Cup after his long legal battle against a 14-month drugs suspension.

The 34-year-old striker won a last-ditch legal appeal on Thursday to appear at the tournament in Russia despite being banned after testing positive for traces of cocaine following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina last October.

The Swiss federal tribunal, Guerrero's last legal recourse, overturned a ruling by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that saw him suspended for 14 months.

As well as allowing Guerrero to participate in the June 14-July 15 showpiece, it has also given the player hope of seeing his ban reduced or annulled as it ruled the CAS decision "unjustified".

Guerrero has played just a handful of matches for his Brazilian club Flamengo since he was initially banned on November 3, a ruling that forced him out of Peru's two-legged World Cup play-off with New Zealand.

But the former Bayern Munich star displayed no obvious signs of rust against Saudi Arabia in St Gallen, Switzerland, as his two goals sealed a convincing win after Andre Carrillo had fired the South Americans ahead on 21 minutes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Ghana Premier League: All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league Zylofon Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league
Football: Turkish tycoon ousts Fenerbahce supremo after two decades Football Turkish tycoon ousts Fenerbahce supremo after two decades
Football: Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised Football Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised
Football: Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return Football Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return
The Legacy: Meet the Abedi Ayew kids The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
Football: Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023 Football Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win morebullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid...bullet
8 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
In this file picture taken on May 11, 2017 chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, speaks during the 67th FIFA Congress in the Bahraini capital Manama
Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem
Brazil's Neymar scored a superb goal on his return from injury against Croatia
Football Neymar scores for Brazil on return from injury against Croatia