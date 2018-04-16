Home > Sports > Football >

GUSA GA Draft Swimming Into GUSA Games After 112TH Sitting


University Games GUSA GA Draft Swimming Into GUSA Games After 112TH Sitting

The GUSA General Assembly has given the opportunity as part of the sports to be featured in the University games

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) General Assembly has approved for swimming to be included in its biannual games.

This new development was approved during the 112 GUSA General Assembly meeting at the University of Development Studies (UDS) over the weekend.

The discussion on whether or not to include swimming as part of the GUSA games has been protracted for many years with the main hindrance to the inclusion of swimming being lack of facilities.

READ ALSO:Isaac Dogboe declares war on Jessie Magdaleno

This new initiative would have its first try out during the 2020 GUSA games to be hosted by the University of Ghana and would be a non-scoring sport.

University of Ghana Student Sports Council (UGSSC) general secretary Samuel Dare Akinrodoye who happens to be a swimmer and the first non-GUSA athlete to be part of General Assembly was an advocate for this initiative.

In interacting with Mr. Akinrodoye, he revealed that his passion for the sport is what inspired him to advocate for such a course despite the challenges. “It takes people who are passionate about a craft to strongly advocate for it regardless of its challenges. It’s not just my doing but the student caucus advocated for it, that’s the student’s sports executives for the 2017/2018 academic year” was quoted as saying.

He further added that advocating for swimming in the Universities could help the sport become the next big thing in Ghana sports and help swimming produce more swimmers for international competitions.

The University of Ghana which will be the first institution to host a GUSA games after this initiative had over 80 swimmers participating in the inter-hall swimming competition held earlier this year.

READ ALSO: Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with wrong age on it

The General Assembly which constitutes the directors and chairmen of sports of the various universities as well as the technical unit (coaches) and student leaders was held over the weekend in Tamale.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: De Bruyne eyes golden era for champs City Football De Bruyne eyes golden era for champs City
Football: Carroll's late leveller spares Hart's blushes Football Carroll's late leveller spares Hart's blushes
Football: Bizarre penalty helps Mainz past relegation rivals Freiburg Football Bizarre penalty helps Mainz past relegation rivals Freiburg
Football: Carroll's late leveller spares Hart's blushes Football Carroll's late leveller spares Hart's blushes
Football: Real Madrid drama made Buffon 'feel alive' Football Real Madrid drama made Buffon 'feel alive'
Football: Berg helps Al Ain into AFC Champions League last 16 Football Berg helps Al Ain into AFC Champions League last 16

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
2 Ghana Premier League All the results and scorers on match day 8bullet
3 Football Organisers slam photo-snapping fans after marathon collapsebullet
4 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
5 Music and Sports Here’s why Patapaa is a big fan of Kumasi...bullet
6 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas...bullet
8 Henry Wellington Hearts coach sidelined for Karela clashbullet
9 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start...bullet
10 English Topflight League Manchester City is the 8th...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

English Premier League It turns out Guardiola was playing golf as his team won the League title
West Bromwich Albion's English striker Jay Rodriguez (2nd R), seen here celebrating with teammates after an English Premier League football match in Manchester on April 15, 2018, slammed Gaetan Bong over an allegation of racism
Football Rodriguez slams Bong over racism allegation
English referee Michael Oliver, seen here during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018, has been offered police support
Football Referee Oliver gets police support after threats
Frankfurt's midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, pictured in February 2018, still carries bad memories after being released by Schalke
Football Schalke sacking was a 'punch in face' says Boateng