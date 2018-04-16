GUSA GA Draft Swimming Into GUSA Games After 112TH Sitting

news

The Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) General Assembly has approved for swimming to be included in its biannual games.

This new development was approved during the 112 GUSA General Assembly meeting at the University of Development Studies (UDS) over the weekend.

The discussion on whether or not to include swimming as part of the GUSA games has been protracted for many years with the main hindrance to the inclusion of swimming being lack of facilities.

This new initiative would have its first try out during the 2020 GUSA games to be hosted by the University of Ghana and would be a non-scoring sport.

University of Ghana Student Sports Council (UGSSC) general secretary Samuel Dare Akinrodoye who happens to be a swimmer and the first non-GUSA athlete to be part of General Assembly was an advocate for this initiative.

In interacting with Mr. Akinrodoye, he revealed that his passion for the sport is what inspired him to advocate for such a course despite the challenges. “It takes people who are passionate about a craft to strongly advocate for it regardless of its challenges. It’s not just my doing but the student caucus advocated for it, that’s the student’s sports executives for the 2017/2018 academic year” was quoted as saying.

He further added that advocating for swimming in the Universities could help the sport become the next big thing in Ghana sports and help swimming produce more swimmers for international competitions.

The University of Ghana which will be the first institution to host a GUSA games after this initiative had over 80 swimmers participating in the inter-hall swimming competition held earlier this year.

The General Assembly which constitutes the directors and chairmen of sports of the various universities as well as the technical unit (coaches) and student leaders was held over the weekend in Tamale.