Home > Sports > Football >

Gyan has no hands in Stonebwoy Zylofon Media fracas- Management


Black Stars Skipper Gyan has no hand in Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas- Management

Asamoah Gyan's management has made a statement about the ongoing fracas between dancehall artiste Stonebyoy and his record label Zylofon Media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Gyan has no hands in Stonebwoy Zylofon Media fracas- Management
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Management of Asamoah Gyan has denied reported a $2m bailout for Stonebwoy from Zylofon.

Earlier reports suggested  that Stonebwoy who was signed by Zylofon Media for some $1.5 million was expected to pay not less than $2million back to the label as bailout fee, an amount which was reported to be paid by Asamoah Gyan.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

In a statement signed by Anim Addo, Asamoah Gyan said: "The management of Mr Asamoah Gyan's office have read about the false or fake news that places Mr Gyan into the Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media 'fracas'.

We want to emphatically state that Mr Asamoah Gyan has very good personal and working relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr Nana Appiah Mensah, the C.E.O of Zylofon Media. Mr Asamoah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing.

We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the false news from circulation immediately. Mr Asamoah Gyan hasn't been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media.

We have drawn our legal team's attention to this fake news and palpable untruth. Effective today we are advising the publisher(s) of the story to desist from circulating this falsehood and apologise to Mr Asamoah Gyan immediately.

We need good press and information on and about the public spirited and selfless works Mr Asamoah Gyan continues to undertake or perform for our country, Mother Ghana."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sports Ministry: Government commits $20m into sports infrastructure Sports Ministry Government commits $20m into sports infrastructure
Football: Bailly shackles Salah to end Egyptian's goal rush Football Bailly shackles Salah to end Egyptian's goal rush
Football: Greek football league suspended after gun controversy Football Greek football league suspended after gun controversy
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks Ghanaian Players Abroad Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks
Mum & Son: Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus Rashford Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus Rashford
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyeah scores match winner for Nakhon Ratchasima

Recommended Videos

Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’
Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
3 English Premier League Jordan Ayew RED CARDED for Swansea Citybullet
4 English Premier League How Alex Ferguson masterminded Man United's...bullet
5 Football PAOK gets back 3 points docked for violencebullet
6 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up gamesbullet
7 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red...bullet
10 Photo Ronaldo and Beckham Jr pose with new Nike bootbullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
4 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Foul Play? Swansea City manager drops hint to appeal Jordan Ayew’s red card
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy in action against Bournemouth
Football Mendy must bide his time after injury: Guardiola
Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer spend on Black Stars friendlies
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores the opening goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018
Football Rashford says on right track despite lack of game time for Man Utd