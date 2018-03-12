news

The Management of Asamoah Gyan has denied reported a $2m bailout for Stonebwoy from Zylofon.

Earlier reports suggested that Stonebwoy who was signed by Zylofon Media for some $1.5 million was expected to pay not less than $2million back to the label as bailout fee, an amount which was reported to be paid by Asamoah Gyan.

In a statement signed by Anim Addo, Asamoah Gyan said: "The management of Mr Asamoah Gyan's office have read about the false or fake news that places Mr Gyan into the Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media 'fracas'.

We want to emphatically state that Mr Asamoah Gyan has very good personal and working relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr Nana Appiah Mensah, the C.E.O of Zylofon Media. Mr Asamoah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing.

We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the false news from circulation immediately. Mr Asamoah Gyan hasn't been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (if any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media.

We have drawn our legal team's attention to this fake news and palpable untruth. Effective today we are advising the publisher(s) of the story to desist from circulating this falsehood and apologise to Mr Asamoah Gyan immediately.

We need good press and information on and about the public spirited and selfless works Mr Asamoah Gyan continues to undertake or perform for our country, Mother Ghana."