Home > Sports > Football >

Hannover sign Wimmer on loan from Stoke


Football Hannover sign Wimmer on loan from Stoke

Bundesliga club Hannover have signed Austria defender Kevin Wimmer on a season-long loan deal from Stoke.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer made just 19 appearances in all competitions as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League play

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer made just 19 appearances in all competitions as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bundesliga club Hannover have signed Austria defender Kevin Wimmer on a season-long loan deal from Stoke.

Wimmer only joined Stoke from Tottenham in an £18 million ($24 million, 20.5 million euros) move in August 2017.

But the 25-year-old made just 19 appearances in all competitions as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League.

A statement from Stoke said the loan agreement "carries the potential for the deal to be made permanent".

Wimmer had not featured for Stoke since their 3-0 league defeat at Manchester United in January after falling out of favour following Paul Lambert's appointment to replace sacked boss Mark Hughes.

Lambert has since been replaced by Gary Rowett, but there was still no future with Stoke for Wimmer.

The former Cologne star last played for all 90 minutes in Stoke's embarrassing FA Cup defeat to fourth tier Coventry in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Investigative Journalist: Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists
Football: Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury Football Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury
Football: Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans Football Real Madrid parade Champions League trophy in front of ecstatic fans
Football: Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery Football Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
English Championship: Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest English Championship Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest
Football: Bale due for crunch talks with Real as soon as celebrations finish Football Bale due for crunch talks with Real as soon as celebrations finish

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish giants,...bullet
2 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
3 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
4 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
5 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
6 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
7 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
8 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda
Zinedine Zidane with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win against Liverpool in Saturday's final in Kiev
Football Zidane's place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again
Egyptians were distraught when Mohamed Salah had to leave the field early in the Champions League final
Football Hope for Salah as angry Egyptians snap at 'Ramos the Dog'
Inter Milan's captain Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) celebrates after scoring his 101st goal during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan on March 31, 2018.
Football Spalletti fears big clubs will poach Inter star Icardi