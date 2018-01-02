Hans Kwofie :  Reigning Ghana Premier League top scorer joins Egyptian side

news

Hans Kwofie who emerged as the Ghana Premier League goal king for the 2016-17 season has joined Egyptian outfit Smouha FC.

The former Medeama attacking midfielder bagged 17 goals, scoring four on the final day of the league to beat Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Sarfo to the top scorer’s award.

Interest have come from a number of African sides, but he has decided to join Smouha and has signed a three-year deal with the Alexandria based side.

He has been joined by his compatriot Augustine Okrah who is a former Ghana Premier League top scorer.

Okrah played for Al Hilal last season and has left the side on a free transfer.