Home > Sports > Football >

Hans Kwofie :  Reigning Ghana Premier League top scorer joins Egyptian side


Hans Kwofie Reigning Ghana Premier League top scorer joins Egyptian side

Hans Kwofie has completed his move from AshGold to Smouha FC in the Egyptian topflight league.

  • Published:
play Reigning Ghana Premier League top scorer joins Egyptian side
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hans Kwofie who emerged as the Ghana Premier League goal king for the 2016-17 season has joined Egyptian outfit Smouha FC.

The former Medeama attacking midfielder bagged 17 goals, scoring four on the final day of the league to beat Berekum Chelsea’s Stephen Sarfo to the top scorer’s award.

READ MORE: Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking bribe- Ernest Sowah

Interest have come from a number of African sides, but he has decided to join Smouha and has signed a three-year deal with the Alexandria based side.

He has been joined by his compatriot Augustine Okrah who is a former Ghana Premier League top scorer.

Okrah played for Al Hilal last season and has left the side on a free transfer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Tiredness won't be a factor against Hammers -- Pochettino Football Tiredness won't be a factor against Hammers -- Pochettino
Football: Guardiola fears City stars in danger over fixture pile-up Football Guardiola fears City stars in danger over fixture pile-up
Football: West Brom's Livermore in alleged fan row Football West Brom's Livermore in alleged fan row
Football: BBC drop football pundit Trevor Sinclair after racial abuse Football BBC drop football pundit Trevor Sinclair after racial abuse
Football: Refs stuck in 1950s, Wenger says Football Refs stuck in 1950s, Wenger says
Football: Serie A leaders Napoli out of Italian Cup Football Serie A leaders Napoli out of Italian Cup

Recommended Videos

Football: Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosion Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosion
New Year: How soccer stars ushered in 2018 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018
Football: The 13 richest footballers in the world Football The 13 richest footballers in the world



Top Articles

1 Ex-Ivory Coast International Eboue isolated himself from his family upon...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Top 6 transfers for the year 2017bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking...bullet
4 Transfer News Nike uses Coutinho name to advertise new Barcelona kitbullet
5 Transfer News Cristiano Ronaldo hands Real Madrid his transfer...bullet
6 Happy New Year 5 Ghanaian Players Abroad who would do better...bullet
7 CAF Awards Gala Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe arrives in Ghana...bullet
8 Honour SWAG releases list of nominees for 43rd Awards Nightbullet
9 Video This is how Gyan marked 31st night in churchbullet
10 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet

Top Videos

1 Football Argentinian striker left injured by firework explosionbullet
2 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at Old...bullet
3 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet
4 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
5 Lost Footballers Top Ghanaian footballers who were totally lost...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
7 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
8 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
9 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
10 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet

Football

Manchester City's midfielder Raheem Sterling heads wide in the match against Watford
Football City take express route as leaders sink Watford
Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring against Watford in their Premier League match
Football Quick-fire City back in the groove, Llorente fires Spurs
The goal by Spanish striker Fernando Llorente of Tottenham came off a glancing header from inside the six-yard box, but replays showed he was a yard offside
Football Llorente returns to haunt Swansea as Spurs cruise
The footballer was reportedly given the lottery ticket by his godfather and uncle
Football Irish footballer wins a million euros in lottery