Happy Man Bitters terminate sponsorship for Kotoko supporters


Ghana Premier League Happy Man Bitters terminate sponsorship for Kotoko supporters

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Producers of Happy Man bitters have ended their agreement to sponsor the national circles of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

Charger Limited signed an agreement with the supporters’ wing of the club but that resulted to some tension between the club’s top hierarchy and the supporters union.

In a press statement signed by the board chairman of Charger Limited Emmanuel Borley Borkotey did state due to the fracas between the National Circles Council and the management of the club over the Happy Man Bitters sponsorship the deal needed to be terminated.

Here is the full press release from Charger Limited

“The Management and Board of Charger Limited; producers of Happy Man Bitters have severed its contractual agreement between it and the National Circles Council of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The bitter but necessary decision was reached after Board Members of the Company and its Management team met on March 20, 2018.

Charger Limited had agreed with the Management body of the National Circles Council in November 2017 to be its title sponsor for two years.

However, the contractual agreement have created an impasse between the Management of the club and the NCC.

After a careful consideration by the Board and Management of Charger Limited; producers of Happy Man Bitters that has the welfare of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at heart, a decision has been reached to abruptly terminate the contract with the NCC.

Although we are hurt by this move, the decision to terminate was reached to provide the NCC and the Management of the club the opportunity to iron out their differences to ensure there is unity for the growth of the pride of Asante Region, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Charger Limited; producers of Happy Man Bitters prides itself with core values such as teamwork, and unity and will therefore want peace and unity to reign in the camp of one of Ghana’s football giants.

Meanwhile, Charger Limited is ever ready to sign another deal with the club and its supporter’s wing if the Management of the club and the supporters of the club settle their differences and approach the company for any partnership in the Future.

As a company, we will continue to do our best to help the growth of the sports in Ghana.”

