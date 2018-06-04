Harmony key for Swiss World Cup squad

Home > Sports > Football >

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic said Monday his World Cup squad might not be the best individuals, but who complemented each other best as he unveiled his final 23.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Silvan Widmer and midfielder Edimilson Fernandes were cut from an original 26-man squad.

"The list is not composed of the best 23 individuals, but of players who complement each other and can get along over a long period on and off the pitch," Petkovic said.

If Switzerland are to spend much time in Russia they will have to get out of a Group featuring a strong Costa Rica, Serbia and Neymar's Brazil.

Encouragingly, the Swiss drew 1-1 with Spain on Sunday and have one last friendly before the finals against Japan on Friday.

23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (VfL Borussia M'gladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor AS/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA) and Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Midfield: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M'gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER).

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M'gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)

