Home > Sports > Football >

Hart to heart talks due over ex-City number one 'keeper's future


Manchester City Hart to heart talks due over ex-club number one 'keeper's future

Joe Hart is poised to return to Manchester City for talks about his future in a week which promises to have a major impact on the England goalkeeper's career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart takes part in a Woodland Trust event to commemorate England players involved in the First World War, at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on March 20, 2018 play

England's goalkeeper Joe Hart takes part in a Woodland Trust event to commemorate England players involved in the First World War, at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on March 20, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Joe Hart is poised to return to Manchester City for talks about his future in a week which promises to have a major impact on the England goalkeeper's career.

City manager Pep Guardiola, whose first act when he arrived in the summer of 2016 was to displace the popular and long-serving 'keeper, has revealed there have been no developments over Hart's status.

Having spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino, Hart moved to West Ham on a similar temporary arrangement for this campaign but reports have claimed the Hammers do not wish to activate their option to make his signing permanent.

Hart will also learn his international fate on Wednesday, with England manager Gareth Southgate set to name his squad for the World Cup Finals in Russia.

But the 31-year-old, who played over 300 games in a decade with City, will also want to clarify his club career with a year still remaining on his current contract with the Premier League champions.

"No," said Guardiola when asked if a decision has been made over Hart's next move.

"He's going to come back here and, I think his manager (agent) is going to speak with the club and they’re going to decide."

Reports from Scotland have suggested Celtic are interested in signing Hart although, with the player only having one season left under contract and with his stock having fallen this season, City's hopes of demanding a sizeable fee look slim.

'To be a better player'

One City player certain to be named in Southgate's squad is right-back Kyle Walker, one of the stand-out performers in Guardiola's title-winning squad.

The 27-year-old has been vindicated in his decision to leave Tottenham last summer, having won the first major silverware of his career with City, although the demanding Guardiola says Walker still has room for considerable improvement next season.

"We are, all of us, so satisfied with his level," said Guardiola.

"We spoke with him many times.

"It's similar to when we speak with Raz (Raheem Sterling) and Leroy (Sane). He still has a big gap to improve -- his style, his way to play, his focus in the game.

"Hopefully we can help him have a target for the next season and try to help him to be a better player next season."

Walker, who did not come cheaply having cost City a fee that could rise to £52 million ($69 million) with performance-related bonus clauses, arguably cost City the double as his error in their FA Cup fifth round tie with third tier Wigan allowed in Will Grigg to net the winner.

"He needs to improve his accuracy with the ball, the simple things, the simple passes," said Guardiola.

"I see sometimes he'll lose the ball. He can be focused on what he needs to do for 90 minutes, sometimes he has high, high moments and then after that can be a little bit low.

"Like any defender, he has to maintain a seven or eight (out of 10) all the time. It always depends on being focused on what you have to do and it doesn't matter what happens during the game. And he can do it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament 2018 World Cup How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament
World Cup: The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament World Cup The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament
Dino Zoff: "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup" Dino Zoff "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup"
World Cup: Neo-Nazi hooligans haunt Russia ahead of tournament World Cup Neo-Nazi hooligans haunt Russia ahead of tournament
Russia: Country hosts World Cup in heat of battle with West Russia Country hosts World Cup in heat of battle with West
Champions League: Lyon blow chance to secure spot, Monaco go second Champions League Lyon blow chance to secure spot, Monaco go second

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation



Top Articles

1 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
2 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahamabullet
5 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
6 African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah names...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
8 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new...bullet
10 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

On target: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan
Inter Milan Club crash to seal Roma's Champions League berth
At the double: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his second goal
Champions League Two-goal Bale gives Zidane final hint
At the double: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his second goal
Football Two-goal Bale gives Zidane Champions League final hint
Fiorentina's defender from Italy Davide Astori celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan April 22, 2017
Davide Astori Fiorentina create trust fund for late captain's daughter