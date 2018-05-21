Home > Sports > Football >

Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay


Football Hazard targets title to hint at Chelsea stay

Eden Hazard dropped a hint he is willing to stay at Chelsea next season as the FA Cup winner set his sights on more silverware.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard has hinted he is ready to stay at Chelsea next season play

Eden Hazard has hinted he is ready to stay at Chelsea next season

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eden Hazard dropped a hint he is willing to stay at Chelsea next season as the FA Cup winner set his sights on more silverware.

Hazard scored the first-half penalty that fired Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract with the Blues, but last week the Belgium playmaker admitted he wanted to see who Chelsea signed in the close-season before agreeing to a new deal.

That sparked renewed talk that Hazard would consider leaving Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested in his services, following Chelsea's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But Hazard's role in Chelsea's FA Cup triumph -- the first time he has won the competition -- might have given him pause for thought as he targeted the Premier League title next term.

"We have a lot of top players, players who are used to winning trophies. We will be ready next season," Hazard told the London Evening Standard.

"I think all of the players and the club want one thing and that's to win the title.

"Of course we will see if we can bring in some new players. But we will be focused on winning the title."

Hazard has two Premier League titles with Chelsea since arriving in 2012.

But he knows Chelsea need significant improvement to emulate those victories after they finished fifth -- 30 points behind champions Manchester City, who became the first English top-flight team to reach 100 points en route to the title.

"If City keep playing like this, it is going to be hard, but you never know in football," Hazard said.

"It is always hard to win the league one season and then win it again the next year.

"Can winning the FA Cup in the last game be taken into the start of next season? Yes, of course."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa Ghanaian Players Abroad Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa
Football: Moore hopes Albion appointment proves an inspiration Football Moore hopes Albion appointment proves an inspiration
Football: Russia prepares for World Cup drone attack Football Russia prepares for World Cup drone attack
Football: Klopp seeks fitting finale to long road to Kiev Football Klopp seeks fitting finale to long road to Kiev
GHALCA Chairman: Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
Russia 2018: Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion Russia 2018 Nainggolan ends International football after World Cup exclusion

Recommended Videos

Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban
Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet
4 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Xabi Alonso believes Liverpool can topple Real Madrid if they get the right balance between excitement and motivation
Football Liverpool can beat Real if they conquer their nerves - Alonso
Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad
2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy for FIFA 18
Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad