Home > Sports > Football >

Heartbroken Italians prepare for World Cup without Azzurri


Football Heartbroken Italians prepare for World Cup without Azzurri

For the first time since 1958, football-mad Italy will follow a World Cup finals from the sidelines without their national team.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
As Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ends his international career with dull friendlies instead of at a World Cup, many fans say they will support Argentina, who Buffon faced in March. play

As Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ends his international career with dull friendlies instead of at a World Cup, many fans say they will support Argentina, who Buffon faced in March.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For the first time since 1958, football-mad Italy will follow a World Cup finals from the sidelines without their national team.

Four-time winners Italy have been in chaos since their shock elimination in the play-offs last November to Sweden.

But on a club level Italy have had a good season, with Roma reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and Juventus the quarter-finals, with Lazio going as far as the Europa League last eight.

In Serie A, there was a gripping battle until the end for the title with Juventus securing a seventh Scudetto in succession on Sunday.

But as the season draws to a close, Italy will be braced for a sad run up to a World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in which they will have no role.

Over the next four weeks, while the world of football will be buzzing with news of pre-tournament friendlies, team selections and training camps, Italy will be just a sparring partner, playing pre-tournament warm-ups against France and Saudi Arabia.

"I'm going to regret it all my life," said heartbroken goalkeeping star Gianluigi Buffon.

"We've deprived children of having a heart which beats for the World Cup."

On football pitches in Rome and throughout the peninsula, Italian children now say they want to support Argentina, "because (Juventus's Paulo) Dybala is so strong," or Belgium, "where Roma's (Radja) Nainggolan plays."

'Tough to watch'

Goalkeeping legend Dino Zoff, however, believes enthusiasm for the World Cup will be undiminished among his compatriots.

"It doesn't feel like a World Cup but the fans will be there. Where there will be less will be in Russia. But Italians will watch it on television," said the 1982 World Cup winner.

"People in Italy are very attached to football and they will still follow it. But it might be tough to watch a little-known side play while our team, which has carved its name into footballing history with four World Cup titles, stays at home."

For Roberto Gandolfi, vice-president of Italian sportswear group Errea, who will be present in Russia as the kit supplier of Iceland, Italy's absence will have above all a financial cost.

"We have Iceland and it's very positive but when you think of TV, that sort of thing obviously there will be harm. It probably won't be fully realised until after the tournament," Gandolfi told AFP.

More than six months after their elimination Italy still do not have a permanent national coach, nor a federation president, and have slipped to an historic low of 20th in the world rankings.

"We have to wait for the young players. They are there. I think we have a group of 20-25 players who can succeed with a bit of experience," said Zoff.

But under which coach? Carlo Ancelotti has said "no", and the choice should finally be Roberto Mancini who left Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Sunday.

"Not seeing the Azzurri won't be nice for us, it won't be the same World Cup," said former Manchester City boss Mancini. "We need to believe the national side can return to among the best in the world."

Roberto Mancini might be leaving Russia because Italy aren't going, and want the Zenit Saint Petersburg manager to take over the Azzurri play

Roberto Mancini might be leaving Russia because Italy aren't going, and want the Zenit Saint Petersburg manager to take over the Azzurri

(AFP/File)

For Mancini, Italy "does not have the great champions that they always had, but they have good players because good players are always being born in Italy".

While awaiting this future generation, the country will follow the World Cup as outsiders, where they will be best represented among the referees, with four including three in charge of video assistant replay (VAR) among the 13 selected by Pierluigi Collina, another Italian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's unbeaten run Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's unbeaten run
Football: What next for the Premier League's top six? Football What next for the Premier League's top six?
Football: No crisis for Panini stickers as World Cup fever builds Football No crisis for Panini stickers as World Cup fever builds
Football: AFP's Premier League Team of the Year Football AFP's Premier League Team of the Year
Football: Once taboo, Russian women's football eyes World Cup boost Football Once taboo, Russian women's football eyes World Cup boost
Football: Five key games in Juventus's title win Football Five key games in Juventus's title win

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation



Top Articles

1 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
2 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after one-year...bullet
4 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
5 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid...bullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including...bullet
10 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates
Football Juventus wrap up seventh straight Serie A title
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates
Football Juventus complete double with seventh straight Serie A title
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho scores hat-trick but to no avail as Barelona's unbeaten record comes unstuck
Football Barcelona's unbeaten season ended by five-star Levante
Neymar shows off his French player of the year prize at Sunday's ceremony in Paris
Football Neymar wins French player of the year prize, rejects transfer talk