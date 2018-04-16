Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts coach sidelined for Karela clash


Henry Wellington Hearts coach sidelined for Karela clash

Henry Wellington can’t join the team for their trip to the Western Region

  • Published:
play Hearts coach sidelined for Karela clash
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington will not be available when his side face Karela in the midweek.

Wellington’s unavailability for the tie is due to a foot injury suffered by the former assistant coach of Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians will make a trip to Aiyinase to take on debutants Karela on match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

READ MORE: All the results and scorers on match day 8

And according to the reports Hearts of Oak who haven’t been consistent this season will make the trip to the Western Region without their head coach, who has a swollen leg.

Wellington’s assistant Edward Nii Odoom will supervise the team for the game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: It turns out Guardiola was playing golf as his team won the League title English Premier League It turns out Guardiola was playing golf as his team won the League title
Football: Rodriguez slams Bong over racism allegation Football Rodriguez slams Bong over racism allegation
Football: Referee Oliver gets police support after threats Football Referee Oliver gets police support after threats
Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in pool Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in pool
Music and Sports: Here’s why Patapaa is a big fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Music and Sports Here’s why Patapaa is a big fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko
Football: Schalke sacking was a 'punch in face' says Boateng Football Schalke sacking was a 'punch in face' says Boateng

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
2 Ghana Premier League All the results and scorers on match day 8bullet
3 Football Organisers slam photo-snapping fans after marathon collapsebullet
4 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
5 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
7 Music and Sports Here’s why Patapaa is a big fan of Kumasi...bullet
8 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting;...bullet
9 English Topflight League Manchester City is the 8th most...bullet
10 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video These are the worst misses in football historybullet

Football

Lionel Messi played in Barcelona's weekend win against Valencia. He may be rested against Celta on Tuesday
Football Messi may be rested against Celta Vigo - Valverde
Michy Batshuayi has been a hit since joining Dortmund but injury could scupper his World Cup hopes
Football Batshuayi could miss World Cup after ankle injury
Action from Sunday's Rome derby in Serie A between Roma and Lazio
Football Milan court suspends Mediapro Serie A TV tender
Russia is following England's lead with an animal logo for its top football league
Football Russian Premier League adopts 'passionate bear' logo