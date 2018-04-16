Hearts coach sidelined for Karela clash

news

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington will not be available when his side face Karela in the midweek.

Wellington’s unavailability for the tie is due to a foot injury suffered by the former assistant coach of Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians will make a trip to Aiyinase to take on debutants Karela on match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

And according to the reports Hearts of Oak who haven’t been consistent this season will make the trip to the Western Region without their head coach, who has a swollen leg.

Wellington’s assistant Edward Nii Odoom will supervise the team for the game.