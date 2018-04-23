Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts & Kotoko have coaching problem: Charles Taylor


Ghana Premier League Hearts & Kotoko have coaching problem: Charles Taylor

 The former Black Stars midfielder says Kotoko and Hearts are suffering from frequent changes of coaches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hearts & Kotoko have coaching problem: Charles Taylor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Charles Taylor has attributed the woes of Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to the instability in the technical team of the clubs for some time now.

The two giants of Ghana football have lost their duopoly and are struggling to make the sort impact they used to make on the domestic scene.

Taylor who had the chance to play for both the Accra outfit and the Kumasi side says he has observed that the teams are suffering from rampant change of coaches.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 9

" earts and Kotoko change coaches too much, it affects the performance of the team. During our era, because Cecil Jones coached us for very long time, he knew how to deal with us especially during selections for matches. He knew when to bring a specific player on," he told Angel TV.

Both clubs started the season with new coach and it has become a common thing to see a coach hired and fired within a short period.

Hearts of Oak are lying 10 on the league log, whereas Asante Kotoko 4 on the league ladder.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Gold Coast 2018: The two athletes have up until 15th May to return-Badminton President Gold Coast 2018 The two athletes have up until 15th May to return-Badminton President
Black Stars: Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana Black Stars Huddersfied striker Colin Quaner chooses to play for Ghana
Video: Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuries Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuries
Football: Klopp calls for Roma respect amid Anfield cauldron Football Klopp calls for Roma respect amid Anfield cauldron
Football: Vote again on Brexit, Liverpool manager urges Football Vote again on Brexit, Liverpool manager urges
Football: Chiellini injury a blow to Juventus title quest Football Chiellini injury a blow to Juventus title quest

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in mother's housebullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
4 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa...bullet
6 Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs...bullet
7 Football Former Brazil great Rivaldo advises Neymar to quit PSGbullet
8 Football Red card to violence: Italian footballers support...bullet
9 English Premier League Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by...bullet
10 Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet

Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attends a press conference at Anfield in Liverpool, northwest England, on April 23, 2018, the eve of their Champions League semi-final first-leg against Roma
Football Klopp calls for Roma respect amid Anfield cauldron
This season Roma have played in shirts without a sponsor. That will change for their Champions League semifinal against Liverpool
Football Roma signs shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways
Germany defender Jonas Hector has signed a new contract with Cologne even though Sunday's draw with Schalke means relegation is almost certain
Football Germany defender Hector set to go down with Cologne
Mohammed Salah (right) receiving the CAF African Player of the Year from Ahmad Ahmad
English Premier League CAF President Ahmad Ahmad lauds Mohammed Salah for making Africa proud