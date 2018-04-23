Hearts & Kotoko have coaching problem: Charles Taylor

news

Charles Taylor has attributed the woes of Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to the instability in the technical team of the clubs for some time now.

The two giants of Ghana football have lost their duopoly and are struggling to make the sort impact they used to make on the domestic scene.

Taylor who had the chance to play for both the Accra outfit and the Kumasi side says he has observed that the teams are suffering from rampant change of coaches.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 9

" earts and Kotoko change coaches too much, it affects the performance of the team. During our era, because Cecil Jones coached us for very long time, he knew how to deal with us especially during selections for matches. He knew when to bring a specific player on," he told Angel TV.

Both clubs started the season with new coach and it has become a common thing to see a coach hired and fired within a short period.

Hearts of Oak are lying 10 on the league log, whereas Asante Kotoko 4 on the league ladder.