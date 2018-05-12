Hearts of Oak part ways with Commercial Affairs Manager

news

Hearts of Oak has parted ways with Commercial Affairs manager of the club, Kwaku Sakyi Quarshie.

Managing Director of the Phobians, Mark Noonan, confirmed the exit of the soft-spoken administrator on his Twitter handle: "I can confirm that @KwakuSakyiQuash has resigned from his position at our Club. Any other reports circulating are not true. We thank him for his service and have begun a search for his replacement. We will have no further comments. Thank you. #realnews #AHOSC @HeartsOfOakGH."

Various media reports claims he was fired for embezzling $3,400 intended for the club’s youth team.

Last week Hearts Managing Director Mark Noonan suggested in an interview with ESPN that some officials need to be cleared out to pave way for his ideas of managing the club.