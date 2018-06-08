Pulse.com.gh logo
Hearts of Oak sack Coach Henry Wellington


Hearts of Oak sack Coach Henry Wellington

The Phobians have parted ways with their head coach following a poor run of results.

Henry Wellington has been sacked as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak after failing to churn out consistent performance.

The 20 times champions of Ghana are lying 12th on the league log of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The position of Hearts of Oak which is unacceptable by a club of their calibre has cost the job of Henry Wellington.

The goalkeeper’s trainer of the club, Jerry Adjei has also been relieved of his job.

Meanwhile, Seth Hoffman, the head coach of Hearts of Oak’s U-20 team, Auroras has been named as the interim head coach, while Wellington’s assistant Nii Dodoo Odoom has been reassigned to the U-20 team

Henry Wellington was appointed as the coach of Hearts of Oak, after Scottish coach Frank Nuttal was fired for unsporting and unethical behaviour, before the start of the current season.

