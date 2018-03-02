Hearts of Oak sack five workers

The Phobians have terminated the appointment of five workers of the club.
The affected officers are front desk executive, secretary, security/messenger, Hearts News reporter and a photographer.
However, the Togbe Afede XIV led board continues to keep faith in the Public Relation Officer of the club Kwame Opare and Administrative Manager/Accountant Hackman Aidoo.
READ MORE: Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico Madrid
Last Wednesday, the club appointed American Mark Noonan as Managing Director and according to reports he is behind the dismissal of those workers.
More to follow….