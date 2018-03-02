Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts of Oak sack five workers


The Phobians have terminated the appointment of five workers of the club.

Hearts of Oak have sacked five (5) workers of the club according to reports.

The affected officers are front desk executive, secretary, security/messenger, Hearts News reporter and a photographer.

However, the Togbe Afede XIV led board continues to keep faith in the Public Relation Officer of the club Kwame Opare and Administrative Manager/Accountant Hackman Aidoo.

Last Wednesday, the club appointed American Mark Noonan as Managing Director and according to reports he is behind the dismissal of those workers.

More to follow….

