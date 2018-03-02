Hearts of Oak sack five workers

news

Hearts of Oak have sacked five (5) workers of the club according to reports.

The affected officers are front desk executive, secretary, security/messenger, Hearts News reporter and a photographer.

However, the Togbe Afede XIV led board continues to keep faith in the Public Relation Officer of the club Kwame Opare and Administrative Manager/Accountant Hackman Aidoo.

Last Wednesday, the club appointed American Mark Noonan as Managing Director and according to reports he is behind the dismissal of those workers.

More to follow….