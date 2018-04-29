Hearts of Oak stun Asante Kotoko in Kumasi

news

Hearts of Oak defied all odds to beat Kotoko 1-0 in Kumasi on Sunday on match day 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the game, the Phobians had gone three-games without a win as their last game they drew 1-1 with Bechem United.

For Kotoko, they won 2-0 at Wa All Stars in their last game.

The two teams failed to update the scorehseet in the first half as they fluffed the chances they had.

In the second half, the Accra giants went all gun blazing and Patrick Razak shot them into the lead on the 61st minute.

Hearts of Oak then held on to win the encounter.