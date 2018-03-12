Hearts of Oak will move to Pobiman at the end of the year

news

Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Vincent Odotei Sowah has proclaimed that Hearts of Oak will move into the new team facility by the end of this year.

The Phobians have reached an agreement with Turkish firm Perfabex Modular Building Solutions which will look to build the edifice.

The Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon stated that the Accra-Based club confirmed the news on Happy Fm.

“Hearts of Oak will be moving to Pobiman by the end of the year. The Pobiman project will have a new Secretariat, the academy will also be based as well as the team,”

The Ultra-Modern facility will have a Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, Gym, Training Centers Laundry, Swimming Pool, Toilet Facilities and Kitchen and Dining Hall.