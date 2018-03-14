Hearts release list of registered players and jersey numbers

news

Hearts of Oak have announced the jersey number of their registered players for the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

Joseph Esso who was signed from Ebusua Dwarfs this season has been handed the number 11 shirt, With the club’s playmaker, Winful Cobbinah maintaining his favourite number 10, while Sumudeen Ibrahim will also keep the number 8 shirt.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

Below is the full list of players registered by the Phobians and their jersey numbers

They are:

Goalkeepers – Richard Baidoo, 16; Theophilus Jackson, 28; Benjamin Mensah, 1 and Sylvanus Gbeti, 22.

Defenders – Abdul Fatawu Mohammed, 2; Joshua Otoo, 20; Benjamin Agyare, 3; Evans Quao, 24; Inusah Musah, 25; Richard Akrofi, 15; Christopher Bonney, 21; Radji Okemba, 12; Robert Sowah Addo, 29.

Midfielders – Malik Akowuah, 5; Daniel Kordie, 4; Camara Nguessan, 27; Aminu Alhassan, 19; Samudeen Ibrahim, 8; Benjamin Afutu Kotei, 6; and Winful Cobbinah, 10.

Forwards – Patrick Razak, 7; Isaac Mensah, 18; Joseph Esso, 11; Cosmos Dauda, 14; Selassie Blessing, 23; Aboubakar Traore, 9.