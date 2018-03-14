Hearts to offload nonperforming players- New Managing Director

news

Mark Noonan, the Managing Director of Hearts of Oak says non-performing players of the Phobians will be shown the exit door.

The American was hired two weeks ago to replace Vincent Sowah Odotei and he made his intentions to restore the glorious days of Accra giants after taking charge of the team clear.

He believes to accomplish the task require dedicated and hardworking player and he has therefore fired warning to the playing body.

“As management of Hearts of Oak, I believe we will not have any problems with the players. But what I asked of them is that, first and foremost, they should play for the crest [before personal gains]. If they don’t do that we are going to put them on the transfer-list," Noonan was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

"This is because if they don’t want to be here, then we don’t want them here. They must understand that the club comes before anybody," he added.

Noonan also revealed that the club is ready to sanction deals for players to leave for greener pastures, only if the deal will benefit Hearts.

“Secondly, I want them to know that I understand how short [football] careers can be and because of that we would not hold any player back if they can go to a higher platform as long as it is good business for the club and for the player,” he said.