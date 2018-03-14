Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts to offload nonperforming players- New Managing Director


Ghanaian Players Abroad Hearts to offload nonperforming players- New Managing Director

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has cautioned the current players of the club to up their games if they want to stay on with  the Phobians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hearts to offload nonperforming players- New Managing Director
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mark Noonan, the Managing Director of Hearts of Oak says non-performing players of the Phobians will be shown the exit door.

The American was hired two weeks ago to replace Vincent Sowah Odotei and he made his intentions to restore the glorious days of Accra giants after taking charge of the team clear.

He believes to accomplish the task require dedicated and hardworking player and he has therefore fired warning to the playing body.

play

 

“As management of Hearts of Oak, I believe we will not have any problems with the players. But what I asked of them is that, first and foremost, they should play for the crest [before personal gains]. If they don’t do that we are going to put them on the transfer-list," Noonan was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.

"This is because if they don’t want to be here, then we don’t want them here. They must understand that the club comes before anybody," he added.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

Noonan also revealed that the club is ready to sanction deals for players to leave for greener pastures, only if the deal will benefit Hearts.

Secondly, I want them to know that I understand how short [football] careers can be and because of that we would not hold any player back if they can go to a higher platform as long as it is good business for the club and for the player,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: The Royal family will not be at the World Cup and here is why Russia 2018 The Royal family will not be at the World Cup and here is why
English Premier League: Manchester City train at Abu-Dhabi English Premier League Manchester City train at Abu-Dhabi
Football: Russia shrugs off World Cup no-show by British ministers, royals Football Russia shrugs off World Cup no-show by British ministers, royals
Football: British police probe Carragher spitting incident Football British police probe Carragher spitting incident
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Christian Atsu in collaboration with Arms Around The Child to host Black Stars gala Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu in collaboration with Arms Around The Child to host Black Stars gala
Crazy Job: I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey Crazy Job I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this seasonbullet
2 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
3 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
4 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star...bullet
5 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on...bullet
6 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
7 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Manchester suffer 1-2 home defeat...bullet
9 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
10 Champions League Conte and Valverde go head-to-head as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson could recover in time to play at the World Cup
Football Iceland's Sigurdsson out for up to eight weeks with knee injury
A pitch invader is handled by security officials during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley
Football West Ham vow life bans for pitch invaders
Ghana will host the 2018 Women's AFCON
2018 CAF Women's Cup OF Nations Women's Championship to be launched on March 23- LOC Chairperson
Greek football could be banned by FIFA after the latest crisis provoked when PAOK president Ivan Savvidis came onto the pitch wearing a gun after his team had a late goal disallowed on Sunday
Football Violence-ridden Greek football in danger of 'Grexit': FIFA