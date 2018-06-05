Home > Sports > Football >

Henderson keen to move on from Champions League blow


Football Henderson keen to move on from Champions League blow

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes a quick turnaround from defeat in the Champions League final to representing England at the World Cup can ease the pain of defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moving on: Jordan Henderson is getting "back to business" with England at the World Cup play

Moving on: Jordan Henderson is getting "back to business" with England at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes a quick turnaround from defeat in the Champions League final to representing England at the World Cup can ease the pain of defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Two huge goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius and a spectacular overhead kick from Gareth Bale prevented Henderson from lifting his first trophy since replacing Steven Gerrard as skipper at Anfield in a 3-1 defeat on May 26.

"It’s been difficult over the last ten days. It was hard to take," Henderson said on Tuesday.

"I've had a little bit of time off and time with the family, which was important. It was good to get my head around it and have some downtime to refocus on what is important and that is the World Cup now.

"That is where the focus has got to be. I think it is a good thing, I get straight back to business."

Harry Kane edged out Henderson for the honour of captaining his country in Russia despite the latter being one of the more experienced heads in a youthful squad selected by Gareth Southgate.

Henderson, 27, is one of few survivors from England's group stage exit at the last World Cup and a humiliating defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Impressive results in warm-up friendlies against tournament favourites Brazil and Germany, as well as the Netherlands, Italy and Nigeria have raised expectations that Southgate's men can succeed where their predecessors have failed at recent major tournaments.

But Henderson warned they have to produce when the pressure increases once the World Cup gets underway.

"I am not going to sit here and make that an excuse for what happened in the Euros," he added.

"But what I will say is that this camp is in a good place, physically and mentally, which is important before a big tournament.

"We have just got to do the business on the pitch now."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé
Russia 2018: Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cup Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cup
MTN FA Cup: Kotoko, draw Deportivo, Hearts pair Beberto FC MTN FA Cup Kotoko, draw Deportivo, Hearts pair Beberto FC
Football: Turkey hold Russia in the last World Cup warm-up match Football Turkey hold Russia in the last World Cup warm-up match
Football: Putin friend moves team to vacant World Cup arena Football Putin friend moves team to vacant World Cup arena
Football: Iran first World Cup team to arrive in Russia Football Iran first World Cup team to arrive in Russia

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
3 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
4 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
5 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces...bullet
9 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League All results and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Captain Kane: Harry Kane has urged England to believe their fortunes can be different at World Cup 2018
Football England must believe Russia will be different - Kane
Ryan Fredericks became Manuel Pellegrini's first signing as West Ham manager, the highly-rated full-back putting a bit of a dampener on Fulham's joy at regaining their Premier League status
Football Fredericks becomes Pellegrini's first Hammers signing
Doctors feared at one point that Santi Cazorla would have to have a leg amputated
Football Arsenal's Cazorla to try to revive career at Villarreal
Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen looks on prior to the football match between Tunisia and Turkey at the Stade de Geneve stadium in Geneva on June 1, 2018.
Football Tunisia use 'keeper ruse to break Ramadan fast