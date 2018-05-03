Here is the reason why George Afriyie was sacked as GFA Veep

news

Kojo Yankah, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that George Afriyie was sacked by the Ghana Football Association as Vice President because he made false allegations against Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The director of Liberty Professionals was forced out as the Vice President of the GFA last month following an Executive Committee’s decision, just a month after his declaration to contest for the presidency of the association.

Although, the GFA has been tight-lipped about the reason for relieving George Afriyie of his position, Kojo Yankah who is believed to be one of the member of the Executive Committee to have moved the motion to sack the latter has open the lid what motivated them to take that decision.

READ MORE: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards

“He (George) spread malicious lies about the President that monies of $1.5m has gone missing from the GFA accounts and when he was confronted he denied ever saying it but he told several people who testified,” Yankah said on Happy FM on Wednesday.

“He sent a text message to insult the President of the GFA without any provocation and we found it very unfortunate and in such circumstances this person cannot be trusted.

“George also called a secret meeting with the staff to warn some of them that they will be sacked when he takes over as the Ghana FA President.

“He also lied that he has discussed with the GFA President that he was going to make an announcement which he never did.

“These are the reasons and for any reasonable person or organisation such acts would not be condoned by anyone let alone the Vice President.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election will be held in 2019 and it appears the incumbent president Kwesi Nyantakyi who had earlier said he wouldn’t seek re-election has got a change of mind and it is likely to be a close contest between him and his former lieutenant.