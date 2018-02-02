Home > Sports > Football >

Here is the reason why Swansea City coach Carvalhal signed Andre Ayew


Ghanaian Players Abroad Here is the reason why Swansea City coach Carvalhal signed Andre Ayew

  • Published:
play Here is the reason why Swansea City coach Carvalhal signed Andre Ayew
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Carvalhal says he handed Andre Ayew a return to the Swans because he wanted really wanted to join them.

Swansea City head coach Carvalhal says he signed Andre Ayew because former West Ham United aimed at rejoining the side.

Andre Ayew rejoined the Welsh side for 18m pounds club record fee after he failed to hit the mark at West Ham United.

His new coach who has revived the side in their bid to survive relegation has explained why he signed the Ghanaian international.

 “When I spoke to Andre, he said to me ‘I want to go to Swansea’. It was the same when I spoke to Andy.

“They wanted it a lot and this is crucial because we want players who want to be here with us.

“If you bring in a player with quality who does not want to be here, it’s absolutely sure that he wouldn’t help the team.

“But when you have two players with qualities that can help the team like Andre and Andy and who want to come, you will be stronger.

“It’s not just about quality, it’s about commitment. This is the biggest thing for me.

“Both Andy and Andre are team-workers, which is important.

“The reason why we have done well in the last few weeks is because we are a team, not because we have one or two stars. The new players will add to that.”

Carvalhal added this about Ayew: “Andre is a good solution for us,” Carvalhal said.

“At the same time he is a threat because he scores goals.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Champions League: Aduana Stars drop Yahaya Mohammed for clash against Libyan side CAF Champions League Aduana Stars drop Yahaya Mohammed for clash against Libyan side
Football: Rebellious Mahrez to miss Swansea clash Football Rebellious Mahrez to miss Swansea clash
Football: Munich air crash left mark on Mourinho Football Munich air crash left mark on Mourinho
Football: 'Militia coordinator' elected to African football's executive board Football 'Militia coordinator' elected to African football's executive board
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana beat Djibouti 9-0 in Djibouti City FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers Ghana beat Djibouti 9-0 in Djibouti City
Football: Football: Rebellious Mahrez to miss Swansea clash Football Football: Rebellious Mahrez to miss Swansea clash

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee English Premier League Andre Ayew rejoins Swansea from West Ham for club-record £18m fee
Video: Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal Video Top 5 Africans to play for Arsenal
English Premier League: Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal English Premier League Olivier Giroud completes transfer to Chelsea from Arsenal



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder arrested for defiling...bullet
2 Photos Balotelli engraves Ghana flag on new Puma bootsbullet
3 Ghanaian Player Abroad Andre Ayew joins Swansea Citybullet
4 Transfer News EPL splashes cash as Arsenal sign Aubameyang and...bullet
5 Alhaji Hearts Ex-Hearts of Oak director is deadbullet
6 Infamous Handball Suarez tells Pique why he prevented Ghana...bullet
7 1 of 10 Children The sad and touching story of Christian...bullet
8 Video Jordan Ayew welcomes brother Andre Ayew to Swansea Citybullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew reveals why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman delighted to be at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
2 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
3 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
7 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
9 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive...bullet
10 Video Top 15 greatest Floyd Mayweather knockoutsbullet

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting to be fit for his Arsenal debut due to illness
Football Football: Ill Aubameyang a doubt for Arsenal debut
Jose Mourinho says that, after the loss to Tottenham, United are fighting to be the "first of the last"
Football Football: Man Utd fighting to be second best - Mourinho
Sepp Blatter the former FIFA President, has indicated he might fight his ban in court
Football Blatter says 'new facts' encourage him to fight ban
Sports Ministry summons Ashanti Region NSA boss to explain Saturday football ban
Baba Yara Stadium Sports Ministry summons Ashanti Region NSA boss to explain Saturday football ban