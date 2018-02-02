news

Coach Carvalhal says he handed Andre Ayew a return to the Swans because he wanted really wanted to join them.

Andre Ayew rejoined the Welsh side for 18m pounds club record fee after he failed to hit the mark at West Ham United.

His new coach who has revived the side in their bid to survive relegation has explained why he signed the Ghanaian international.

“When I spoke to Andre, he said to me ‘I want to go to Swansea’. It was the same when I spoke to Andy.

“They wanted it a lot and this is crucial because we want players who want to be here with us.

“If you bring in a player with quality who does not want to be here, it’s absolutely sure that he wouldn’t help the team.

“But when you have two players with qualities that can help the team like Andre and Andy and who want to come, you will be stronger.

“It’s not just about quality, it’s about commitment. This is the biggest thing for me.

“Both Andy and Andre are team-workers, which is important.

“The reason why we have done well in the last few weeks is because we are a team, not because we have one or two stars. The new players will add to that.”

Carvalhal added this about Ayew: “Andre is a good solution for us,” Carvalhal said.

“At the same time he is a threat because he scores goals.”