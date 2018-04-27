Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno bout

news

The fight between the Ghanaian boxer and his Mexican opponent will be live at 11.00pm on Saturday.

Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe will come face to face against the WBO World super bantamweight champion in a WBO title bout on Saturday.

The fight will not be beamed on any local TV in the country, but Ghanaian boxing loving fans can follow it by downloading ESPN app on Play Store to watch it at a fee, since ESPN in the United States have rights for the fight.

It will be live at 11am Ghanaian time on Saturday.

Magdaleno is just 26 and Dogboe is 23, so the fighters are in or close to their physical prime.