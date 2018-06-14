Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup


2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup

The opening ceremony for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup will kick off at 2.30pm Ghanaian time.

  • Published:
play Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is expected to stage a colourful opening ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World on Thursday.

 The opening ceremony will take place 30 minutes before the kick off for the opening game between host Russia and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed tos elect injured player for World Cup

There will also be a concert held in the city's famous Red Square concurrently with the opening ceremony.

The event will focus on a series of musical acts, with Robbie Williams headlining.

Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to all things Russian.

England will have representation in the opening ceremony in the form of 90s pop icon, Robbie Williams.

Williams, who helped mastermind another edition of Soccer Aid for Unicef, will perform for the capacity crowd inside the Luzhniki Stadium and millions more watching on around the world.

“I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream,” said Williams.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Career: Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes Music Career Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes
Football: German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup' Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'
Football: Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash Football Real men don't play football, says tennis great Cash
Football: No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash
#Number12: Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposé
Football: Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team Football Mexico's 'Grand Warlock' casts World Cup spell to help team

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

United World Cup 2026 Africans who did not vote for Morocco in the World Cup bid
Man of the moment: Egypt's Mohamed Salah takes part in training on Wednesday
Football Will he or won't he? Egypt holds its breath over injured Salah
Spain dramatically fired national football coach Julen Lopetegui, pictured March 2018, just two days before the opening World Cup game
Football Spain turmoil as coach Lopetegui fired on eve of World Cup
Credit: Images Image
Number 12 Kotoko unhappy to be featured in the Anas video