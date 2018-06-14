Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup

news

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is expected to stage a colourful opening ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World on Thursday.

The opening ceremony will take place 30 minutes before the kick off for the opening game between host Russia and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed tos elect injured player for World Cup

There will also be a concert held in the city's famous Red Square concurrently with the opening ceremony.

The event will focus on a series of musical acts, with Robbie Williams headlining.

Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to all things Russian.

England will have representation in the opening ceremony in the form of 90s pop icon, Robbie Williams.

Williams, who helped mastermind another edition of Soccer Aid for Unicef, will perform for the capacity crowd inside the Luzhniki Stadium and millions more watching on around the world.

“I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream,” said Williams.