Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland


International Friendly

Ghana will play Iceland on Wednesday at 8:00pm

The Black Stars will take on Iceland in an international friendly at the 15,000 capacity Laugardalsvöllur Stadium in Reykjavik on Thursday June 7.

The game will be played on Thursday at 8:00pm.

Ghana defeated Japan 2-0 last week in an international friendly and they will take on the Europeans who are also preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday.

Ghana's next competitive game will come off in September, 2018, so the two friendlies are preparatory grounds for Kwesi Appiah's charges against Kenya in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers. 

This could be Ghana's starting line-up for the game.

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Ofori, Yiadom, Opoku, Agbenyenu, Attamah, Sumaila, Sackey, Boateng, Partey, Acheampong, Boakye.

