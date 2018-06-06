Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday

Ghana will play Iceland on Wednesday at 8:00pm
Ghana defeated Japan 2-0 in last week in an international friendly and they will take on the Europeans who are also preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia today.
Ghana's next competitive game will come off in September, 2018, so the two friendlies are preparatory grounds for Kwesi Appiah's charges against Kenya in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.
This could be Ghana's starting line-up for the game.
Ghana (4-2-3-1): Ofori, Yiadom, Opoku, Agbenyenu, Attamah, Sumaila, Sackey, Boateng, Partey, Acheampong, Boakye.