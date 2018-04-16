Here’s why Patapaa is a big fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

news

Patapaa, the hiplife musician, aside his love for music has indicated that he has local football at heart, stating he is a fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Swedru based musician said this in an interview with Pulse Ghana during his media campaign after missing out on the VGMA Most Popular Song of 2017.

“I’m a Kotoko fan. Yeah, Kotoko because I’m that local,” Patapaa told Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview.

Asked about him supporting clubs in the English Premier League or some other clubs across Europe, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker explained he was black and liked his local team despite joining Chelsea because of Michael Essien some time back.

“I’m black. I don’t like speaking English. I’m not English. I started supporting Chelsea recently. Michael Essien made me join Chelsea.

“When we faced this team (possibly Barcelona), our keeper had two goals through his legs. What’s up with this team? I’m losing awards and you want me to lose with Chelsea too? Why don’t you want me to grow old?

Patapaa stressed Kotoko is the only team he supports and was not bothered about their 1-0 defeat against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

“Please, I’m a fan of Kotoko. Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC was just one goal.

Patapaa's breakthrough song 'One Corner' was released last year and it dominated the airwaves for several moths, but he was beaten to Fancy Gadam' 'Totally Cheat' for the Most Popular Song of the Year award at the VGMA.