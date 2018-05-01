Home > Sports > Football >

Heynckes says Bayern played best match for years


Football Heynckes says Bayern played best match for years

Coach Jupp Heynckes said Bayern Munich played their best match for years but were undone by a mistake from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to allow Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

  • Published:
Jupp Heynckes' final European match in charge saw Bayern Munich fall just short play

Jupp Heynckes' final European match in charge saw Bayern Munich fall just short

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Jupp Heynckes said Bayern Munich played their best match for years but were undone by a mistake from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to allow Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

"We are very disappointed," Heynckes said. "My team played an outstanding game. I haven't seen Bayern play as well as that for years.

"At this high level you can't make the sort of mistakes we made after half-time."

The unfortunate Ulreich gifted Karim Benzema his second goal of the match one minute after the break at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, completely misjudging a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso to allow the French striker to slot the ball into an empty net.

James Rodriguez equalised for Bayern in the 63rd minute, setting up a desperate last half-hour in which the Germans pinned Real back but despite a handful of chances failed to score the goal that would have given them an away-goals victory on aggregate.

Real won 4-3 over the two legs and will play either Roma or Liverpool in the final in Kiev on May 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final Football Liverpool ready to stamp out Roman revival to reach Champions League final
Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose Mourinho reveals
Football: 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win Football 'You have to suffer' - Zidane hails gritty Real win
Football: Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool Football Flexible Firmino the catalyst for free-scoring Liverpool
Football: Benzema double strike sends Real into Champions League final Football Benzema double strike sends Real into Champions League final
Football: Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA' Football Zidane says Champions League is 'in Real's DNA'

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
4 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
5 Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1...bullet
7 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
8 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping after...bullet
9 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as...bullet
10 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane fears he and his England teammates could be the butt of cheap jokes at the World Cup
Football England players an 'easy' target, claims Kane
Mohamed Salah has scored 43 goals in all competitions in his first season at Anfield
Football Liverpool reaping benefits of mature Salah, says Klopp
Karim Benzema scored twice to send Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football Benzema scores twice against Bayern to send Real into Champions League final
Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and this is why